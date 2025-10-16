Nigeria: Kano Government Signs 2 Renewable Energy Deals

The Kano State Government has sealed major investment deals in renewable energy by signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Tricell Solar Solutions and IRS Green Energy Limited.

According to a statement by Sunusi Bature, the spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, the agreements were formalised during the 2025 Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NERIF) held in Abuja.

Representing Governor Yusuf at the signing, the Director General of Kan-Invest, Nazir Halliru, said the partnerships represent a significant step towards expanding access to clean and affordable energy, promoting local manufacturing and creating jobs in the state.

According to the statement, under the new arrangements, IRS Green Energy Limited will establish a solar panel manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 600MW, while Tricell Solar Solutions will set up another with 500MW capacity.

"The projects are expected to transform Kano into a regional hub for renewable energy production and green industrialisation.

"The agreements were signed in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), which will provide technical advisory and coordination support," Bature said.

Managing Director of the REA, Abba Aliyu, reaffirmed the Agency's commitment to supporting state-led renewable energy initiatives through policy continuity and investor confidence.

The Kano State Government commended the REA and its partners for their confidence in the state, assuring a conducive environment for the successful implementation of the projects.

"With the new investments, Kano is positioning itself as a leading renewable energy and green manufacturing center in West Africa," Bature added.