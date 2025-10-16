Nigeria: Only 16% of Nigerians Have Access to Handwashing Facilities - Unicef

16 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Cecilia Oje

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that only 16 percent of Nigerians have access to basic handwashing facilities in their homes.

Chisom Adimorah, UNICEF Nigeria's representative, disclosed this on Wednesday at the 2025 Global Handwashing Day celebration organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in collaboration with development partners.

Adimorah stressed the urgent need to close the country's hygiene gap, saying, "This means five out of every six people still lack access. To address this, we must act collectively -- government, development partners, private sector, and individuals alike."

She reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to supporting Nigeria in reviewing and updating its national hygiene strategies to align with the new WHO/UNICEF Global Hand Hygiene Guidelines.

In his remarks, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, underscored the importance of hand hygiene in safeguarding public health, describing it as a life-saving practice that preserves the very life that water gives.

He noted that the 'Nigerian Roadmap to Hand Hygiene for All', launched in September 2022, remains a key framework guiding nationwide hygiene promotion efforts.

Utsev emphasised that handwashing education must begin at the elementary level, highlighting the need to instill this life-saving habit in children from an early age through adulthood.

Also speaking, Aghogho Gbetsere, who represented the Minister of Environment, urged Nigerians to adopt consistent handwashing practices, noting that it can reduce diarrheal diseases by 50 percent and respiratory infections by 25 percent.

