West Africa: Court Discontinues Ahmed Suale Murder Case, Suspect Discharged

press release

The Madina District Court has decided to discontinue the murder case of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, following advice from the Attorney-General's Office that the available evidence was insufficient to sustain prosecution.

According to local media reports, the decision led to the discharge of the main suspect, Daniel Owusu Koranteng, on October 14, 2025. The Attorney-General's review reportedly found that crucial pieces of evidence, including call records and witness materials, did not meet the threshold required to sustain the charges of murder and abetment.

This development comes nearly seven years after Ahmed Suale was brutally killed on January 16, 2019, in Madina, Accra, by unidentified assailants on a motorbike. His murder sent shockwaves throughout Ghana and beyond, raising urgent concerns about journalist safety in the country.

A Case Full of Delays and False Hopes

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In March 2025, Ghana's Police Service arrested and charged Daniel Owusu Koranteng, in what appeared to be the first tangible progress after years of public pressure. The arrest rekindled hope that justice for Suale was finally in sight. But as hearings proceeded, prosecutors submitted the case docket to the Attorney-General's Department for advice. Months later, that advice led to the discontinuation of the case, essentially taking the search for accountability back to square one.

This outcome reflects a troubling pattern of inaction and lack of clarity that has defined the state's handling of the case since 2019. Despite multiple official assurances and high-level commitments, including presidential pledges to "ensure justice is done," there has been little visible progress toward identifying and prosecuting the actual killers.

It has been a painful odyssey of assurances, denial, inertia and silence. The timeline below retraces the high and low points of the single most appalling attack on press freedom in Ghana:

MFWA Calls for Clarity and Renewed Commitment to Justice

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) finds the discontinuation of the case extremely concerning and is calling for the state to be fully transparent. While the MFWA acknowledges the Attorney-General's discretion in prosecutions, it argues that the public deserves a thorough explanation as to why the case could not move forward after nearly seven years of inquiries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana West Africa Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MFWA is therefore urging the Attorney-General's Office and the Ghana Police Service to:

Publish a detailed report outlining the evidence gaps that led to the discontinuation of the case. Reopen investigations into the murder, with a renewed focus on the two unidentified assailants involved in the attack. Invite independent forensic experts to review the original case file to ensure no critical evidence has been overlooked or mishandled. Provide regular public updates on the status of the investigation and any new developments.

A Dark Chapter for Press Freedom in Ghana

The unresolved murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale remains one of the darkest moments in Ghana's media history. It has been a recurring feature of Ghana's declining performance on the World Press Freedom Index, and a painful reminder of the growing impunity for crimes against journalists.

The discontinuation of the prosecution cannot be the end of the road. Rather, it should serve as a wake-up call to Ghana's justice and security institutions to demonstrate a genuine commitment to accountability. Justice for Ahmed Suale is not only about one journalist; it is a test of Ghana's commitment to the rule of law and the protection of free expression. The MFWA stands in solidarity with the family of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, his colleagues at Tiger Eye P.I., and Ghana's entire media fraternity in demanding that this case not be allowed to fade into obscurity.