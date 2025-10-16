Africa: Nigeria Leads Call for Just, Inclusive Climate Transition in Africa

Abuja — Nigeria has renewed its call for African nations to unite under a comprehensive Climate Compact aimed at harmonising carbon markets, enhancing transparency, and amplifying the continent's collective influence on the global climate stage.

The call underscores Africa's commitment to driving a just, inclusive, and sustainable transition that leaves no one behind.

The appeal was made at the Africa Climate Forum (ACF) 2025, held under the theme "Bolder, Greener, and Better Steps: Closing Transition Gaps in Africa."

The theme reflects the urgent need for African countries to move from lofty commitments to concrete, actionable steps that close existing transition gaps.

It also stresses coordinated efforts to accelerate green innovation, energy diversification, and resilience, ensuring that Africa's climate agenda delivers tangible social and economic outcomes.

Representing Nigeria at the forum, the Director of Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure at the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) Mr. Michael Ivenso, who stood in for the Director-General, Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi, reaffirmed Nigeria's leadership role in fostering regional cooperation, policy alignment, and enhanced climate data transparency as foundations of the continent's green transformation.

Ivenso stressed the need for African nations to move from ambition to measurable outcomes, saying that the time had come to match vision with implementation.

He said "The theme of this year's forum, 'Bolder, Greener, and Better Steps,' captures an urgent call for Africa to transcend rhetoric and transform climate commitments into impactful, concrete actions.

"Our continent stands at a pivotal moment where the success of our climate agenda depends not only on ambition but on delivering real, inclusive solutions that address our economic vulnerabilities, promote diversification, and strengthen resilience to climate impacts. It is imperative that no sector or community is left behind in this transition."

He noted that Nigeria is already setting an example through decisive policies and sectoral reforms aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

He said: "Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken decisive steps to close our transition gaps and advance the climate agenda.

"We have enacted the Climate Change Act and strengthened the National Council on Climate Change to ensure climate policies are implemented across all sectors.

"Through our Energy Transition Plan, Nigeria is charting a clear path to net-zero emissions by 2060, expanding renewable energy access and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. In the aviation sector, we are committed to sustainable transformation--aligning with ICAO's target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, developing Sustainable Aviation Fuels, and implementing energy-efficient systems that earned Lagos Airport the Level 2 Airport Carbon Accreditation, a first in the subregion."

Ivenso called for a unified approach across Africa to ensure the climate transition is inclusive and just.

He said: "As we gather here, let us commit to taking steps that are bolder in ambition by setting measurable, enforceable targets; greener in innovation by embracing renewable energy and circular economy models; and better in collaboration by closing finance, policy, and technology gaps through strong partnerships.

"Africa's climate transition must be inclusive and just, ensuring that communities, women, and youth all share in the opportunities of a greener economy. Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to climate action not as an obligation but as an opportunity to build resilience, create green jobs, and secure a sustainable future."

Also speaking, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, delivered a goodwill message urging Africa to bridge critical gaps in its climate transition framework.

He described the moment as a defining one for the continent. "Africa is richly endowed with natural beauty, human capital, and biodiversity, but also profoundly vulnerable to the disruptions of climate change.

"Gaps in finance, technology, capacity, policy, and access have for too long held us back from matching ambition with implementation.

"Closing these gaps is an urgent imperative not just to meet our obligations under the Paris Agreement or the SDGs, but to secure the lives, livelihoods, and future of our people," he said.

The Minister of Federal Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, echoed similar sentiments, calling for inclusive and innovation-driven responses to the global climate challenge.

He said: "As we navigate the complexities of climate change, it is essential to acknowledge that our response must be both innovative and inclusive. The challenges we face today demand not only courageous leadership but also collaboration across sectors and communities."

Dingyadi noted the labour and employment sector remains central to achieving climate goals through the creation of decent green jobs and empowering workers with new skills for the transition economy.

In his words: "The labour and employment sector plays a crucial role in achieving our climate goals, ensuring that we do not leave anyone behind," he said.

"As we embark on this critical transition towards a greener economy, we must recognise the potential for job creation in sustainable practices, renewable energy, and environmental conservation."

Kenya's Ambassador to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina, offered a powerful reflection on Africa's climate reality, asserting that the crisis now extends beyond environmental concerns to issues of sovereignty, security, and development.

"Africa does not lack vision; it lacks cohesion between aspiration, institutions, and the resources necessary to sustain them.

"The pressing question is no longer what Africa needs but what Africa will decisively choose to do differently. Climate change is no longer merely an environmental issue, it's now a question of sovereignty, security, and development."

Parashina called for continental solidarity and decisive leadership, urging African nations to move from aspiration to action as the continent positions itself to lead the global conversation on just and sustainable climate transformation.