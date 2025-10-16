Nigeria: DSS Arrests Dismissed Officials

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the dismissed officials accused of using its name to commit fraud.

The secret police announced this in a statement, on Wednesday.

The individuals identified as Barry Donald and Victor Godwin will be prosecuted, according to the secret police.

"Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) recently issued disclaimers on two dismissed personnel of the Service, Barry DONALD and Victor Onyedikachi GODWIN. These individuals were alleged to be cloaking under the Service to engage in fraudulent activities," the statement read.

"The public is, hereby, notified that these culprits have been apprehended and will face prosecution in accordance with the law."

The DSS had earlier issued a public notice dissociating itself from the duo who were accused of defrauding citizens.