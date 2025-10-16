Africa: More Than a Festival, Film Africa Is the Engine of Continental Cinema

African filmmakers are no longer just asking for inclusion. They are claiming their place in the global film conversation.

African cinema is enjoying a vibrant moment. Its stories, styles, and rhythms are influencing global culture like never before. At the center of this movement is Film Africa, a festival acting as a crucial link between African filmmakers and international audiences. This year's festival, happening from November 14 to 23, promises an exciting celebration of African voices. These storytellers are not just part of the global film dialogue; they are changing it.

"African cinema is in a phase of extraordinary renewal and visibility," said Keith Shiri, the lead curator of Film Africa. "We are witnessing a generation of filmmakers confidently shaping their own narratives, experimenting with form and genre, and engaging global audiences without compromising local authenticity."

Founded in 2011, Film Africa has become a top platform for contemporary African cinema outside the continent. It is organized by the Royal African Society. The festival aims to promote modern African filmmaking, support emerging creative voices, and promote cultural understanding through film. The event includes filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, masterclasses, workshops, music nights, and family events. It aims to connect audiences with African stories and social issues while increasing African filmmakers' visibility within the global film industry.

The festival's ten-day program showcases feature films, documentaries, and short films from Africa, showcasing both established and emerging filmmakers.

Africa has always been a land of storytellers

African cinema's influence has extended beyond the term "emerging" and now encompasses music, fashion, and the visual arts, creating a cross-disciplinary cultural movement. It is no secret that African cinema is on the rise, fueled by forces such as Nollywood, which rose to prominence in the 1990s. It has been driven by streaming platforms, innovations in mobile filmmaking, and collaborations across Africa, making film production and distribution more accessible. Nigeria's Nollywood is now the biggest contributor to Africa's film revenues, estimated to be worth $6.7 billion in 2025, while regions such as Senegal and South Africa are known for their poetic and genre-bending filmmakers who challenge stereotypes and broaden the cinematic language of the continent.

Netflix's launch in Africa in 2016, along with its first African Original in 2020, showcased the continent's strong demand for authentic African stories. The film industry, diverse in its narratives, is marked by its history, growing opportunities, and persistent challenges. The focus is no longer on neo-colonial narratives, often displaying limited narratives with themes of suffering, war, and famine. There is now a wide range of topics covered by the film industry, from socially critical issues like gender equality to politics, to love and identity, to traditional African folktales reimagined for modern audiences.

African creativity is on the rise.

Shiri described this evolution as a cross-pollination of ideas and an exchange that is transforming how African creativity is perceived and consumed globally.

"It's a dynamic exchange where African aesthetics, rhythms, and philosophies are inspiring global creativity," he said. "At the same time, international collaborations bring new tools and perspectives back to the continent. It's creating a fertile ecosystem that strengthens Africa's creative economy, encouraging interdisciplinary innovation, amplifying cultural pride, and expanding market opportunities for African artists across borders.

"Our vision was to highlight the diversity and daring of contemporary African storytelling, from intimate personal narratives to bold, genre-defying works. We looked for films that embody artistic integrity, emotional resonance, and a strong sense of place. A standout film for me is one that not only tells a compelling story, but also reveals something essential about our shared humanity through an African lens," he said.

The line-up for this year's festival includes an impressive array of voices, from first-time directors challenging social norms to veteran filmmakers pushing aesthetic boundaries. According to Shiri, the filmmakers are a new generation who are fearless when it comes to tackling themes like identity, migration, and climate justice. Films like these invite a conversation about how art can respond to, and even reimagine, contemporary realities, he said.

The spotlight on the Democratic Republic of Congo this year showcases the country's rapidly growing film scene.

In the spotlight program, features, documentaries, and short films explore the identity, memory, and history of the Congolese. Congolese cinema has been characterized by experimental storytelling, political consciousness, and artistic hybridity in recent years. Its filmmakers are using a rich tapestry of music, performance, and visual art to create a cinematic language that reflects the country's complexity and its people's creativity.

"The DR Congo's creative resurgence stems from a combination of resilience, raw talent, and an urgent need to reclaim narrative agency," said Shiri. "Congolese filmmakers are using cinema as a space to process history, imagine new futures, and redefine identity beyond conflict. There's also a vibrant cross-disciplinary energy between music, performance, and visual art that's fueling a distinct cinematic language."

A Tribute to a Cinematic Giant

The festival will also pay tribute to Souleymane Cissé, the Malian filmmaker whose works, like Yeelen and Finye, helped shape modern African cinema. His death in February 2025 was a major loss for the continent's creative community, but his influence continues to resonate. The tribute will feature a retrospective of Cissé's films and a personal documentary chronicling his life and career by his daughter, Fatou Cissé.

His 1987 film Yeelen (Brightness), inspired by Bambara legends, became the first Black African feature film to win an award at Cannes. In 2023, he was honored with the Carrosse d'Or for his bold and influential contributions to the film industry.

"The late Souleymane Cissé's work continues to inspire filmmakers to treat cinema as a philosophical and poetic medium, one that interrogates power, spirituality, and the human condition, said Shiri, lead curator of Film Africa. "With his iconic films like Yeleen and Finye, his influence lies not only in his aesthetics but in his moral courage: he showed that African stories can be told with intellectual rigor and artistic boldness. Today's filmmakers echo his spirit in their fearless exploration of form and truth."

Honoring Cissé is not simply about nostalgia, but about continuity and a reminder that African cinema's future is dependent on its pioneers' courage, he said.

While African cinema flourishes, persistent challenges persist.

Despite its creative momentum, African cinema continues to face structural obstacles, such as a lack of funding and production infrastructure, as well as limited distribution channels. Despite these challenges, Shiri calls for systemic investment and policy reform.

He said festivals like Film Africa are crucial to promoting African films by providing visibility, connecting African and international stakeholders, and creating networks. The goal of their work goes beyond showcasing. It also facilitates dialogue, training, and collaboration that can lead to tangible industry changes.

"African Cinema urgently needs sustained investment in production infrastructure - studios, cinemas, and post-production facilities - alongside more equitable funding models which prioritize African ownership," he said. "Strengthening regional distribution networks is also critical, so African films can circulate within the continent before reaching international markets."

He said policy support, education, and partnerships with the private and public sectors will be key to building a sustainable ecosystem.

Film Africa, he believes, acts as both a showcase and a connector.

"We bring global professionals into conversation with African creatives, opening doors for co-productions and collaborations," he said. "Most importantly, we advocate for equitable exchange - partnerships that genuinely benefit African filmmakers and strengthen the continent's creative infrastructure."

Shiri's ambition is to sustain the growth of Film Africa as both a cultural celebration and a professional incubator.

"My hope is for Film Africa to continue evolving as a platform that not only celebrates cinematic excellence but also nurtures future talent and builds lasting bridges across cultures," he said. "We want to remain a space where audiences encounter Africa in all its multiplicity and where African filmmakers find both recognition and opportunity to thrive globally."