Lesotho: Likatola Coach Pleads for Support

bemoans lack of cooperation from clubs

Rugby senior national team, Likatola, coach, Khauhelo Raphepeng, has pleaded for more support from local clubs, lamenting their reluctance to release players for national duty.

Raphepeng made the appeal following Likatola's impressive 37-12 victory over eSwatini in a World Rugby-sanctioned test match held at Mejametalana Airwing Ground over the weekend.

Despite the win, Raphepeng said his preparations were hindered by a lack of cooperation from some clubs, which made it difficult to assemble the squad.

"We are happy with the win over eSwatini, even though the main goal was not the result but to assess our progress as a team," Raphepeng said.

"However, one thing we still need to improve is the working relationship among coaches, administrators, and all stakeholders. I am a national team coach, and I should not have to struggle to get players for national duty."

He also expressed concern that some clubs continue to use players who have been advised to rest due to injuries.

"It is challenging when I recommend that certain players be given time to recover, yet clubs continue to field them," he said.

The weekend fixture marked Raphepeng's first international match since assuming the coaching role in March this year, taking over from former coach Realeboga Segoete.

Likatola had been inactive since the COVID-19 pandemic due to financial constraints and only returned to action in September last year with a friendly match against Botswana in Gaborone.

Raphepeng expressed hope that the team would now enjoy more regular international fixtures.