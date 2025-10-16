Lesotho: Mohokare Golf Classic Roars Into Life

16 October 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

Lesotho's biggest international golfing event, the Mohokare Golf Classic, is set to take centre stage this weekend.

Starting tomorrow and running through Saturday, the Nedbank Lesotho-sponsored tournament will be held simultaneously at Maseru Golf Course in Lesotho and Ladybrand Golf Course in South Africa. The event will conclude with a prize-giving ceremony at AVANI Lesotho hotel.

Established in 2003, this annual tournament is widely regarded as the premier golf event in the country and remains unmatched in promoting tourism. It consistently attracts participants from neighbouring countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, eSwatini, Mozambique, and even beyond Africa.

Last year, Nedbank announced a M1 million investment into the tournament over three years.

The Nedbank Lesotho Head of Marketing and Communications, Sekonyela Matamane, confirmed that preparations were complete for this year's event.

He highlighted the tournament's economic impact, saying that players and their support teams arriving from today will contribute to local accommodation, transportation, and activities, generating significant benefits for Lesotho's tourism sector.

"All is set for the event to take place, and we are praying for calm and favourable weather," Matamane told the Lesotho Times yesterday.

"The tournament has been a platform to drive tourism, and participation has been growing each year."

Last year, the event attracted 156 participants, and Matamane said the organisers are hoping for an even larger turnout this year.

In the 2024 tournament, Botswana female golfer, Masalila Taboka, emerged as the overall winner in the women's category with a total score of 78, playing off a handicap of 26. In the men's category, Wesi Aaron from South Africa topped the standings with a total score of 77, playing off a handicap of 14. Both are expected to return this year to defend their respective titles.

