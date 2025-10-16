Lesotho: Boost for Table Tennis Development

The Lesotho Table Tennis Association (LTTA) has received a consignment of equipment from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as part of the federation's global developmental programme.

The LTTA unveiled the equipment on Monday at the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) premises in Maseru West.

The donated items include 10 competition tables, nets, balls, and racquets/bats.

Speaking at the event, LTTA president, Thabang Mokhele, said the donation would make a significant contribution to the development and popularisation of table tennis across the country.

The consignment will enable the association to establish more clubs in schools, communities, and various institutions, he added.

"This is grassroots development equipment, and there is no doubt it will have a positive impact on the growth of table tennis in the country," Mokhele said.

He said their mandate from the local sports bodies -- the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC), the LNOC, and the ITTF -- is to ensure that the sport spreads beyond Maseru.

"Our local and international mother bodies have tasked us with taking table tennis to every corner of the country, which can only be achieved through access to sufficient equipment. Table tennis is an expensive sport, so we truly appreciate the ITTF's assistance," he said.

Mokhele added that the LTTA plans to use the equipment to form new clubs in schools and communities, and to assist independent institutions in establishing their own clubs.

He said the equipment came at an opportune time, as the association is currently assembling a team to represent Lesotho at the 4th African Youth Games, scheduled to take place in Angola from 10-20 December 2025.