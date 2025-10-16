Lesotho: Rift At the LMPS Top

...as Mokete bounces back

...Matsoso "forced" to reinstate him

Police Commissioner, Advocate Borotho Matsoso's spirited bid to oust one of his deputies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paseka Mokete, has hit a snag after he was "forced" to reinstate him as the Head of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

DCP Mokete was suspended on Monday morning by Advocate Matsoso, allegedly to protect himself (Matsoso) and his close allies from possible prosecution.

However, within 48 hours, the suspension was lifted -- reportedly on the orders of the Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Lebona Lephema.

DCP Mokete confirmed his reinstatement yesterday, saying, "I received a letter on Tuesday night lifting the suspension, so I got back into office this morning (yesterday)".

Road to suspension

According to sources at Police Headquarters, the friction between the two top cops had been simmering for months.

The tension reportedly started after DCP Mokete's April 2025 appointment as Head of the CID by Mr Lephema -- a move that reportedly did not sit well with Adv Matsoso.

DCP Mokete then allegedly experienced the wrath of Adv Matsoso after submitting a report to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), implicating the Commissioner in the alleged diversion of M60,000 meant for police informants.

DCP Mokete was also said to have angered Adv Matsoso by pursuing cases involving high-ranking figures, including the illegal entry of refugees allegedly facilitated by former Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister and Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe and Director of Migration Mantšebo Motšoanakaba.

There are also allegations that Adv Matsoso is shielding corrupt officers in the Robbery and Car Theft Squad (RCTS), who reportedly accept bribes to release impounded vehicles, and that he clashed with DCP Mokete over illegally renewed firearm licences.

The Commissioner eventually suspended DCP Mokete on 13 October 2025, citing insubordination over his alleged failure to execute an order to arrest youth activist Tšolo "Tjeka Tjeka" Thakeli and prevent him from attending Prime Minister Sam Matekane's National Youth Employment Dialogue on 15 June 2025.

Tjekatjeka was arrested on 15 June 2025, a day after posting a Facebook video in which he questioned Prime Minister Sam Matekane's pledge to create 62,000 jobs starting 1 July 2025. In the video, he dismissed the promise as unrealistic, arguing that the 2025/26 national budget had not made any provision for such a programme. He accused Mr Matekane's administration of worsening youth unemployment, tolerating rampant corruption, and allowing electricity costs to soar--adding that the government had failed to deliver on its socio-economic promises.

However, he was released the same day after the Magistrates' Court questioned the indictment, noting that it failed to specify where the alleged offence had been committed. He was later formally charged and released on M600 bail by the Berea Magistrates' Court on 19 June 2025.

Upon his initial release on 15 June, Tjekatjeka proceeded to attend a youth summit at the Convention Centre, where he was greeted by a loud ovation from the assembled youth. This public reception is believed to have angered Advocate Matsoso, who has now decided to charge DCP Mokete.

The show cause letter

In his 19 September 2025 show cause letter, seen by this publication, Adv Matsoso accused DCP Mokete of deliberately disobeying orders related to the arrest and restriction of Tjeka Tjeka.

"You may recall that I issued an instruction to you that one Tšolo Thakeli . . . be called for questioning in relation to disturbing utterances made on social media about the Right Honourable the Prime Minister . . . and also that he be prevented from attending or disrupting the National Youth Employment Dialogue.

"It came as quite a surprise and shock to me to learn Mr Tjeka Tjeka was released without my knowledge and allowed to attend the said dialogue also that he was allowed to attend the said dialogue at 'Manthabiseng Convention Center. Subsequent to that and on the same date, I requested some explanation from you as to why that person was released from the Police and allowed to attend to the events at Convention Centre. You will recall that, your explanation was that you had issued clear instructions to the officer (Senior Inspector Futhoane) who was with you in your office with Tjeka Tjeka, whom you said, has released the said Tjeka Tjeka contrary to clear instructions."

The letter further raised concerns about DCP Mokete's "loyalty" after a local media outlet, Lesotho Tribune, quoted him allegedly admitting to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between LMPS and Mergence Investment Managers "without knowing its contents."

The Lesotho Tribune had reported on 14 September 2025 that the police had entered into a deal with Mergence to use police-owned land to develop a shopping complex. This without proper authorization or legal clearance.

"Being the person of your rank and responsibility both in the LMPS and in the government of Lesotho, one would get surprised why you chose not to defend in truth the latter. Moreover, how could a senior officer of your status (a DCP and a lawyer) make remarks whether true or not, that he signed documents without knowing the contents thereof. If what the newspaper states is anything to go by, the implication is clear, the government and the organization (LMPS) are definitely not safe with you," wrote Adv Matsoso.

Mokete's representation

In a strongly worded response dated 25 September 2025, DCP Mokete dismissed the Commissioner's allegations as "legally baseless" and motivated by personal vendettas.

"There is no single authority or provision in law, either the Police Service Act or the Constitution of Lesotho, in terms of which this show cause letter derives its validity. There is nothing that empowers the Commissioner of Police to write a letter of representation to the Deputy Commissioner of Police soliciting reasons in the contemplated pre-suspension action. There is a trite principle of law that says unless there is a statutory provision that alters this, he who has power to appoint, also has implied power to suspend or discipline."

DCP Mokete further insisted that he had not defied any lawful order, arguing that he had delegated the arrest instruction of Tjeka Tjeka to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tebello Tšephe, who later denied receiving it.

"While I agree that one Tšolo Thakeli did go to 'Manthabiseng Convention Centre contrary to your instructions that were given to ACP Tšephe by myself, I fail to understand the rationale behind believing what ACP Tšephe said and decided to doubt my version."

He went on to clarify that the Commissioner had not initially ordered Thakeli's questioning.

"You never instructed that Tšolo Thakeli be called for questioning regarding the utterances he made against the Right Honourable Prime Minister. You sent me the Thakeli's video (sic) and sought my legal opinion as to whether there was any transgression of law. My response was that there was a commission of crime after listening to the video."

Turning to the Mergence MoU issue, DCP Mokete denied ever being the team leader at the time of signing.

"You relieved me from being the head of the team representing LMPS and replaced me with DCP (Sera) Makharilele . . . I never attended a single meeting thereafter nor took part in any discussion after the introduction part."

On allegations that he admitted to ignorance of the MoU's contents, Mokete explained: "I was only called by you to witness the signing at 1100hrs on that day . . . There is no obligation attached to the witness in an MoU. I signed as a witness, not as a party to the agreement."

He further alleged that his suspension was "retaliatory", saying it was linked to sensitive investigations he was pursuing.

"This letter of representation is a retaliatory reaction to the following: (a) Report submitted to DCEO, (b) My re-deployment back to CID, (c) The criminal case involving immigration issues, (d) A matter involving Platinum, (e) Firearms scandal, (f) Stock Theft Act violations, and (g) Corruption by RCTS police officers."

The suspension letter

Despite the detailed defence, Adv Matsoso went on to suspend DCP Mokete on 13 October 2025, accusing him of insubordination and bringing the police service into disrepute.

"I have read and understood every aspect of your letter of representation," wrote Adv Matsoso, adding that DCP Mokete "simply put a rhetorical question as to why I choose to trust what has been stated by ACP Tšephe over what you say."

The Commissioner stated that DCP Mokete's explanation "downplays the seriousness of the question of obedience to instructions in the police service", which he said raised "questions regarding your appreciation of the responsibility and powers you wield as Deputy Commissioner".

Invoking Section 147(2) of the Constitution and Section 13(1) of the Police Service Act, Adv Matsoso emphasized that "being a Deputy Commissioner of Police does not make you equivalent to the Commissioner of Police . . . thus you are not immune from COMPOL's instruction".

"I have unfortunately been unpersuaded by your response and have taken a considerate decision to suspend you effective immediately".

The Commissioner explained that the suspension was to "allow investigations aimed at establishing whether there has been deliberate intent on your part to disobey my instructions", and to "avoid intimidation of officers who will be tasked to carry out such investigations".

DCP Mokete was suspended with full benefits, ordered to hand over duties to ACP Tšephe, surrender his official vehicle, refrain from media interviews, and seek permission before leaving Lesotho.

Fallout and future uncertainty

Sources privy to the suspension say Mr Lephema intervened within two days, instructing the Commissioner to lift the suspension and reinstate DCP Mokete to his position pending further consultations.

DCP Mokete confirmed his reinstatement.

Adv Matsoso declined to comment and instead referred this publication to police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli whose mobile phone rang unanswered.

Meanwhile, when contacted for comment, Mr Lebona declined to elaborate, citing ongoing internal proceedings.

"I am in a meeting now, but the matter you are referring to is still being dealt with internally. Call me on Friday, we will talk about it," Mr Lephema said.

Sources say the unfolding standoff has thrown the police force into turmoil, exposing deep internal divisions at its highest level.

While DCP Mokete is back at work, sources say relations between the top brass remain "strained and unworkable".

Adv Matsoso was appointed Commissioner by Prime Minister Sam Matekane in May 2024 on a three-year contract ending May 2027. The ongoing feud between him and DCP Mokete could "paralyse the functioning of the LMPS" and further dent public confidence in the force's integrity.