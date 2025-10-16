Zimbabwe: ZRP Vows Tough Action On Unlawful Gatherings and Fake News

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reassured citizens that robust security measures are in place to maintain peace and order ahead of tomorrow's planned 'demonstrations' called by former Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Geza.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police deployments had been intensified across the country to safeguard lives, property and key institutions.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures all Zimbabweans and visitors that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure peace, law and order prevail before, during and after 17 October," Nyathi said in a statement.

He added that the Commissioner-General of Police had directed a nationwide deployment of officers to uphold the force's constitutional mandate to protect citizens and maintain stability.

"Members of the public are encouraged to go about their daily activities without fear. All essential services, including schools, businesses, public transport and government offices, will continue to operate as normal," he said.

Nyathi also cautioned against the spread of misinformation and incitement on social media, warning that those found engaging in illegal activities would face prosecution.

"The public is urged not to be misled by rumours or threats circulating online. Acts of violence, vandalism or incitement to commit crime will be dealt with decisively in line with the law," he said.

He said any attempts to organise or participate in unlawful gatherings or demonstrations would attract the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the ZRP has urged citizens to report any suspicious activities or security threats to their nearest police stations or the National Complaints Desk.