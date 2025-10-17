Zimbabwe: Panicky Mnangagwa Announces U.S.$150 'Special Presidential Bonus' for Civil Servants Ahead of Planned Anti-Govt Protests

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has announced a US$150 "Special Presidential Bonus" for civil servants, a move widely viewed as an attempt to ease growing frustration and avert planned anti-government protests called by war veteran and former Zanu PF committee member Blessed Geza.

The announcement, made a day before the scheduled October 17 demonstrations, has fueled speculation that the government is seeking to appease the civil service and maintain calm amid rising economic discontent.

In a statement issued Thursday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo said the bonus will be disbursed in two instalments of US$75 each in November and December.

"Following ongoing engagement between government and its employees and in pursuit of achieving this objective, government seeks to announce the following interventions:

"To provide festive season relief and recognise dedicated service, the government will pay a once-off Special Presidential Bonus of US$150 for all civil servants, which will be disbursed in two equal instalments of US$75 in November and December 2025. This will be in addition to the regular annual bonus and salaries," said Moyo.

He added that the government will next year implement a Job Evaluation Framework to align salaries with job responsibilities and restore long-withdrawn benefits for public workers.

The civil servants' vehicle rebate scheme, which allows duty-free car imports, has been reinstated to 2022 benefit levels with effect from December.

"The civil servants' vehicle rebate is being fully restored to 2022 benefit levels, rewarding long service and commitment as reflected in Statutory Instrument 124 of 2022 with effect from 1 December 2025.

"Furthermore, government is revitalising medical insurance by recapitalising Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) to ensure sustainable access to quality healthcare for public servants," he said.

The government also pledged to assist civil servants in acquiring housing, offering 26,000 residential stands, 20,000 in Harare and 6,000 in Bulawayo, with more to be made available nationwide.

Geza, who is reportedly backed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has urged citizens to take to the streets accusing Mnangagwa and his allies of corruption and economic mismanagement.