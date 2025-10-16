Lesotho: Matekane Commends Road Fund for Its Diligence

. . . as institution marks 30th anniversary

Prime Minister Sam Matekane has lauded the Road Fund for 30 years of progress, partnership, and perseverance in building the infrastructure that connects not only roads but also provides opportunities by connecting peoples and communities.

Mr Matekane was addressing a meeting where Lesotho's Road Fund is hosting the African Roads Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA) Southern Africa Focal Group known as ASAFG, Tuesday this week.

The meeting brings together key stakeholders from the road maintenance sector across the Southern African region to discuss critical issues and strategies for enhancing road infrastructure. The meeting started on Tuesday and will end on Thursday.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the Road Fund, Mr Matekane applauded the Fund for embracing digital reforms in revenue collection to improve service delivery.

He said the Road Fund has evolved into a pivotal organisation that supports the heartbeat of the economy; the movement of people, goods, and services across the country.

"Good roads are not a luxury; they are a necessity. They enable a mother in a rural village to reach a hospital in time, a farmer to take their produce to the market, open doors for students to reach their schools, and facilitate the success of businesses," Mr Matekane said.

He said roads are the arteries of development, and the Road Fund has been at the centre of ensuring those arteries remain open, safe, and efficient.

"Over the past 30 years, the Road Fund has financed critical maintenance and rehabilitation projects, enhanced road safety, and strengthened institutional collaboration with implementing agencies such as the Roads Directorate and Maseru City Council. We have witnessed improved access to remote areas, better road markings and lighting, and the growing awareness around sustainable road use and safety," Mr Matekane said.

"But challenges remain that include climate change, rapid urbanization, while fiscal constraints continue to put pressure on our infrastructure leading to potholes, flood damage, and road degradation, which reminds us that our work is far from complete," Mr Matekane stressed.

He said the role of the Road Fund becomes even more critical because consistent, reliable, and innovative financing is the foundation for resilient infrastructure. He further reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure development and supporting organisations like the Road Fund that uphold transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

"We applaud the Road Fund for embracing digital reforms in revenue collection and working closely with stakeholders to improve service delivery. A lot has been achieved by the Road Fund, including revenue growth and financial resilience, infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation projects, an automated traffic justice system, institutional and regional standing. While we honour our success, we must confront the difficulties that have hindered the Road Fund to full potential in Lesotho," Mr Matekane said.

Road Fund Chief Executive Officer, Mats'epang Sekhokoana, said three decades ago, a bold vision was set into motion to create a sustainable, transparent, and efficient mechanism for financing the development and maintenance of road infrastructure. Ms Sekhokoana said since then, the Road Fund has grown from an idea into a powerful driver of connectivity, economic growth, and national development.

"To honour this milestone, we chose the theme '30 years of excellence from funding roads to fostering road user safety and economic growth'. This occasion is not only a reminder of the giant mandate entrusted to us, but also to honour partnerships that made it possible over the years," Ms Sekhokoana said.

Expressing appreciation to the government for its support and the board for giving strategic direction, she said it was time to reimagine the future of road financing in an era of climate change, urban growth, and digital transformation.

Board Chairperson Makotoko Makotoko reflected on the journey of the Road Fund stating that its achievements are inseparable from the strong governance foundations upon which it was established.

Mr Makotoko said since its inception in 1995, the Road Fund has operated as a ring-fenced, dedicated mechanism for financing and maintenance of the rehabilitation of Lesotho's road infrastructure.

"Its very structure demanded independent and robust governance. Over the past three decades, this has remained a cornerstone of our identity. The board's role as the custodian of governance and oversight has been to ensure that the Road Fund operates with accountability, transparency, and integrity," Mr Makotoko said.

"In line with its statutory mandate, we have worked diligently to ensure that road user charges are properly collected, protected, and utilised for their intended purpose. Decisions are guided by data, policy, and long-term sustainability, rather than short term convenience," Mr Makotoko said.

He added that risk management and internal controls safeguard the Fund's financial and operational integrity, and that stakeholders, including the public, remain informed and engaged.

Speaking on behalf of Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Minister of Education Professor Ntoi Rapapa said the government supports this model as it helps reduce reliance on general taxation and shields the road maintenance budget from competing priorities like health, education, social development, and others.

In his keynote address ASAFG Chairperson Stewart Malata said as ASAFG their role is to ensure road financing mechanisms remain efficient, relevant and sustainable.

Mr Malata said the three day meeting reflects shared determination to adapt to technological, environmental challenges currently facing the region.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Lesotho and Road Fund Lesotho for hosting them with warmth and generosity.