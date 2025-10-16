Lesotho: PM Opens Reconstructed Koro-Koro Bridge

Prime Minister Sam Matekane has officially opened the reconstructed Koro-Koro Bridge in Maseru, marking the end of a major infrastructure project that restores a critical link for local communities.

Speaking during the opening ceremony yesterday, Mr Matekane recalled visiting the site after the bridge collapsed in 2022, witnessing the damage and several car accidents that occurred as a result.

He expressed gratitude that no lives were lost during the incidents, though several vehicles were destroyed.

"I am satisfied with the progress and quality of this new bridge. This bridge is designed to carry a maximum weight of 30 tons. Any load exceeding that may cause structural problems," Mr Matekane said.

The Prime Minister also commended the Member of Parliament for Koro-Koro Constituency, Abianyane Mahatanya, for his efforts in ensuring schoolchildren could continue attending classes by facilitating the construction of a temporary bridge. Though it also later collapsed, he said it served its purpose at the time.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Matjato Moteane, explained that the previous bridge had been destroyed by severe flooding from the Koro-Koro and Tsili-Tsili rivers, which carried debris and trees that clogged the bridge and deepened surrounding dongas.

He said technical studies revealed that reconstructing the same type of bridge was not feasible because the riverbed had deepened by 20 to 30 metres. Engineers therefore opted for a piled bridge, which was more stable but costly.

"We received advice from the World Bank to adopt alternative construction methods. As a result, we decided to build a Bailey bridge, making Koro-Koro the first area to have one built in this manner," Mr Moteeane said.

He said similar bailey bridges have since been constructed in Thaba-Bosiu, Sehong-Hong, and Sehlabathebe, with more planned for other regions. This design, he explained, allows engineers to maintain temporary access for communities even while permanent structures are under construction.

Mr Mahatanyane, thanked the Prime Minister for prioritising the project, noting that the collapsed bridge had severely affected the community.

"Many children stopped going to school, and people could not access health services because of the damaged bridge. Our greatest challenge as a constituency remains the poor state of roads."

One resident, 'Mamahlomola Maliba, also expressed her appreciation for the new bridge, saying that since its collapse, villagers had struggled to attend church and reach nearby health centres.

"The school in our area was practically empty because children could not cross safely. Now we can finally return to our normal lives," she said.

The new bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity and accessibility for the people of Koro-Koro and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, Mr Matekane will tomorrow spearhead the launch of completed projects by Ministries of Energy, Health and Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation as well as Disaster Management Authority (DMA) at Mohlakeng, Ha-Motsoloane in Thaba-Tseka.

The DMA will hand over 10 newly reconstructed houses to vulnerable families at Ha Rantsimane and surrounding villages who were affected by recent destructive storms in Thaba-Tseka.

The Ministry of Health will officially open a newly completed Vaccine Store funded by Japan.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy under the Rural Electrification Project will hand over electricity supply to 421 households around Mohlakeng Council, while the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science Technology and Innovation will improve network access by handing over four newly installed mobile network towers in Thaba-Tseka.