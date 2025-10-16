Lesotho: Wilsa Ex-Director Charged in M5.6 Million Scandal

Former Women in Law Southern Africa (WILSA) Programmes Director, Mamosa Mohlabula-Nokoana, has appeared before the Maseru Magistrates' Court facing corruption and money laundering charges involving over M5.6 million.

WILSA is a regional network of non-governmental organisations that advocates for the socio-economic, political, and legal advancement of women and children across southern Africa.

It operates through research, lobbying, legal reform advocacy, and community-based projects addressing issues such as inheritance, gender inequality, and gender-based violence. The organisation has offices in Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

According to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), Ms Mohlabula-Nokoana, together with former WILSA Executive Director Libakiso Matlho, allegedly embezzled M5,613,110.10 from the organisation between 2016 and 2022.

The DCEO, represented by Crown Counsel Adv. Willy Makamane, told Magistrate Thabang Tapole that the accused made multiple illegal transactions from the organization's bank accounts for their own enrichment.

However, Ms Matlho did not appear in court, with Adv Makamane informing the court that she is still abroad, adding that efforts are underway for her to return to Lesotho to face charges.

The two are charged under section 25(1)(a)(b)(c), read with Section 25(4) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crimes Act No. 4 of 2008 (as amended).

The charge sheet shows that the accused unlawfully acquired and used WILSA funds through various methods, including online transfers amounting to M1,078,542.05, cheque deposits totalling M2,471,568.05, and cash withdrawals of M1,548,000.00. They are also accused of selling a WILSA-funded property for M515,000.00, allegedly to conceal the source of the funds.

On the second charge of corruption, the pair are accused of violating section 21(3) of the Prevention of Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 5 of 1999 (as amended), read with section 26(1) of the Penal Code Act of 2010. The charge alleges that the accused embezzled, misappropriated, or diverted WILSA funds entrusted to them by virtue of their positions.

Should these charges fail, the DCEO is pursuing an alternative charge of theft.

Defence lawyer Qhalehang Letsika, representing Ms Mohlabula-Nokoana, applied for bail, proposing a M3,000 deposit, a surety of M50,000 (movable or immovable property), and an undertaking that his client would attend trial and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

The Crown did not oppose the application, and Magistrate Tapole granted bail on those terms. The court further ordered the Crown to either facilitate Ms Matlho's return or separate the trials to proceed.

The case was postponed to 12 November 2025 for remand.

This court appearance follows a successful DCEO application two weeks ago, in which Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane ordered the freezing of Ms Mohlabula-Nokoana's Nedbank account (No. 91000002327) and the preservation of her Masowe III property (Plot No. 12314-034).