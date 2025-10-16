Liberia: Sen. Edwin Snowe Urges Audit of Western Cluster Deal, Denies $14 Million Waiver Claim

- Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has renewed his call for a full-scale forensic audit of the Government of Liberia's dealings with Western Cluster Limited (WCL), challenging the administration to ensure transparency in the controversial iron ore concession.

Speaking via telephone from abroad, Snowe dismissed as "false and misleading" allegations that he personally waived US$14 million owed by the company as part of its return-to-operation agreement.

"I challenge the government to conduct an independent forensic audit of all Western Cluster negotiations and transactions," Snowe said. "If that audit finds me guilty of any wrongdoing or even links me to any exchange of money, I will resign immediately."

Call for Transparency in Concession Management

Snowe said his push for an independent audit stems from his belief in accountability and good governance in the management of national resources. He emphasized that decisions regarding Western Cluster's return were made collectively by relevant government entities -- not by him alone.

"Western Cluster's return to full operation was done through proper legal and institutional channels," he said. "It was not a personal deal."

The senator argued that Liberia's natural resource agreements must be handled with "utmost transparency" to prevent the recurrence of public distrust and corruption concerns that have plagued previous concessions.

Appeal for Stability in Bomi County

At the same time, Snowe urged residents, county leaders, and local stakeholders to support investors rather than drive them away through protests and disruptions.

"We must learn from our past," he cautioned. "When protests forced Western Cluster to suspend operations, the county suffered. We cannot keep repeating the same mistakes that push investors away."

He also warned of growing tensions around Kongo Mining, another concession in Bomi County, noting that sustained instability could deter future investment.

"Citizens have every right to demand accountability from investors," Snowe said. "But it must be done constructively and within the bounds of the law, not through violent demonstrations."

Commends Media Oversight

Snowe praised the Liberian media for its continued scrutiny of concession companies and its advocacy for host communities.

"The media is doing an excellent job in holding these companies accountable," he said. "They must continue ensuring that investors meet their obligations and contribute meaningfully to local development."

Background: Western Cluster's Controversial Return

Western Cluster Limited, an Indian-owned iron ore company, scaled down operations in Bomi County several years ago amid economic challenges and social unrest. The company has since resumed activities following new agreements with the government aimed at reviving local employment and infrastructure.

Snowe's renewed call for an audit has reignited public debate over the transparency of Liberia's concession management system -- and the role of elected officials in ensuring fair, corruption-free governance of the country's natural resources.