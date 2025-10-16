Liberia: CDC's Koffa Dismisses Lawsuit Rumor, Says Party Ready for 'Massive' Groundbreaking

- Liberia's opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) says its long-planned groundbreaking for a new party headquarters will go ahead this week despite what it calls "desperate distractions" from political rivals.

Councillor J. Fonati Koffa, who heads the committee overseeing the construction project, denied reports that a lawsuit could derail the ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 along Tubman Boulevard in Monrovia's Congo Town district.

Speaking on Spoon TV, Koffa dismissed the claims of criminal trespassing and land disputes as "a failed attempt" by detractors to sow confusion ahead of what the CDC is calling "Blue Day" -- a mass mobilization event expected to draw thousands of supporters.

"We met with the gentleman this morning. He realized he was pursuing the wrong path. The case was withdrawn, and we're back on course," Koffa said.

Groundbreaking to Proceed as Planned

Koffa said the party had begun light mobilization efforts, yet enthusiasm among CDC partisans and sympathizers was already "massive."

"We haven't even started full mobilization, but partisans, sympathizers, independents, and even ruling party members have reached out to support the project," he noted.

According to Koffa, nearly 18 percent of contributors to the project are members of the ruling Unity Party, including "a couple of deputy ministers and one minister", participating, he said, out of goodwill rather than divided loyalty.

Clarifying the Land Dispute

Addressing rumors that the CDC had underpaid for its new property, Koffa said no money had exchanged hands and that the disputed parcel was not part of the main site.

"Our main property is already purchased and titled in the name of the CDC," he explained. "We only entered negotiations to acquire adjoining lots to expand the complex. But there was no $5,000 payment, and certainly no $300,000 deal."

He said neighboring property owners had agreed to allow the CDC temporary use of adjacent spaces for parking, cooking, and logistics during the ceremony.

Accusations of Political Interference

Koffa accused unnamed political opponents of trying to influence landowners and spread misinformation to stall the project.

"When the bridge story failed, they turned to land claims. These are desperate attempts, and they have failed," he said.

He added that the party has formally notified the Ministry of Justice to ensure proper crowd and traffic control during Saturday's event.

"We're a law-abiding party," Koffa said. "The Minister of Justice has agreed to meet with us to finalize arrangements for a peaceful program."

'The CDC Still Strikes Fear'

Koffa brushed aside social-media speculation that the land belonged to a Liberian living in the United States or carried unpaid taxes.

"The taxes are fully paid. The records are there," he said. "Property issues in Liberia can be complex, but this one is clear, the CDC owns its land."

Asked why the ruling establishment appeared unsettled by the opposition's resurgence, Koffa responded:

"Every time they hear 'CDC,' they go berserk. The arrival of President Weah alone sends them into confusion. The turnout on Saturday will speak for itself."

He urged CDC supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding during the ceremony.

"Our citizens will come out in their numbers -- peacefully and proudly. Nothing will stop the CDC from breaking ground for its modern headquarters," he said.

The upcoming complex, the CDC's first permanent headquarters since the demolition of its former Bernard's Farm compound, is being described by party officials as "a historic moment of renewal and unity" for the political movement founded by former President George Weah.