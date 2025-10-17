Nigeria: Amid Outrage, Govt Says Release of Maryam Sanda, 81 Others Not Yet Finalised

Neither Maryam Sanda nor any of the 81 other inmates granted Presidential Clemency has been released from detention, the Federal Government has clarified.

The clarification followed the outrage that trailed the announcement of the Bola Tinubu administration's move to release the convicts, who were on death sentence, life imprisonment, for murder, drug trafficking, illegal mining among others.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had said clemency granted to people convicted of serious offences weakened public faith in the criminal-justice system and "emboldens criminality."

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), had described the move as an abuse of the presidential power of mercy, adding that it is "a national disgrace".

Different human right groups and various associations had also commented on the development.

But in a statement on Thursday, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Justice, who chaired the Committee that recommended clemency for the convicts, said none of them had been released.

Acknowledging the "public's vigilance and constructive feedback", the minister said it had strengthened institutional integrity.

"The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President's power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody."

"The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

"It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary. This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government's commitment to transparency and due diligence.

"The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public's vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity. Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

"There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President's mercy. As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness."