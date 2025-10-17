Nigeria: Amid Outrage, Govt Says Release of Maryam Sanda, 81 Others Not Yet Finalised

16 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Neither Maryam Sanda nor any of the 81 other inmates granted Presidential Clemency has been released from detention, the Federal Government has clarified.

The clarification followed the outrage that trailed the announcement of the Bola Tinubu administration's move to release the convicts, who were on death sentence, life imprisonment, for murder, drug trafficking, illegal mining among others.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had said clemency granted to people convicted of serious offences weakened public faith in the criminal-justice system and "emboldens criminality."

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), had described the move as an abuse of the presidential power of mercy, adding that it is "a national disgrace".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Different human right groups and various associations had also commented on the development.

But in a statement on Thursday, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Justice, who chaired the Committee that recommended clemency for the convicts, said none of them had been released.

Acknowledging the "public's vigilance and constructive feedback", the minister said it had strengthened institutional integrity.

"The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President's power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody."

"The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

"It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary. This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government's commitment to transparency and due diligence.

"The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public's vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity. Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

"There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President's mercy. As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.