Nigeria: JAMB Remains Sole Authority for Admissions - Education Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed reports circulating in some newspapers and online platforms suggesting that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer required for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the claim as "false, baseless, and did not originate from the Federal Ministry of Education.

"At no point did the Ministry issue or authorize any statement suggesting that JAMB is no longer mandatory for admission into tertiary institutions," Dr. Alausa stated.

He reaffirmed that JAMB remains the statutory and legally empowered body responsible for conducting entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions across the country.

"The established admission processes through JAMB remain fully operational, and any contrary information should be disregarded in its entirety," the Minister added.

The Ministry urged the public--particularly prospective students, parents, and tertiary institutions--to rely solely on official communication channels of the Ministry and JAMB for accurate and verified information regarding admission policies.

Alausa also emphasized the Ministry's continued collaboration with JAMB and other relevant agencies to uphold transparency, fairness, and credibility in Nigeria's tertiary education admission system.

"We remain committed to protecting the integrity of the admission process and ensuring that merit and due process guide all admissions into higher institutions," he said.

While warning the media outlets, bloggers, and online platforms, the Ministry cautioned against publishing unverified information.

"Misinformation capable of causing unnecessary confusion within the education sector must be avoided," the statement read.

The Ministry reiterated that there has been no change in JAMB's role, which remains central and indispensable in Nigeria's tertiary education framework. Any publication or online post claiming otherwise "is entirely false and should be treated as such."