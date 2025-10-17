Zimbabwe: Police Warns Against Participation in Geza's October 17 Protests

New Zimbabwe
Teargas canister (file photo).
16 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that any attempts to engage in illegal demonstrations or gatherings on Friday will be met with "the full wrath of the law".

This follows war veteran and ex-Zanu PF committee member Blessed Geza's call for nationwide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies, accusing them of corruption.

In a statement Thursday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said comprehensive security measures have been put in place nationwide to ensure peace and stability.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures all Zimbabweans and visitors that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure peace, law and order prevails before, during and after October 17.

"The public is urged not to be misled or intimidated by rumours, misinformation, or threats circulating on social media platforms.

"Acts of violence, threats, vandalism, or incitement to commit crime will be severely dealt with in line with the country's laws

"Any attempts to engage in unlawful demonstrations, gatherings, or processions will be met with the full wrath of the law," Nyathi said.

He further urged the public to go about their daily activities without fear, adding that all essential services, including schools, businesses, public transport, and government offices will continue to operate as normal.

"Members of the public are implored to go about their daily activities without fear. "All essential services, including schools, businesses, public transport and government institutions, will continue to operate as usual," he added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.