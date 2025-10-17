Zimbabwe: Police Warns Against Participation in Geza's October 17 Protests

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that any attempts to engage in illegal demonstrations or gatherings on Friday will be met with "the full wrath of the law".

This follows war veteran and ex-Zanu PF committee member Blessed Geza's call for nationwide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies, accusing them of corruption.

In a statement Thursday, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said comprehensive security measures have been put in place nationwide to ensure peace and stability.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures all Zimbabweans and visitors that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure peace, law and order prevails before, during and after October 17.

"The public is urged not to be misled or intimidated by rumours, misinformation, or threats circulating on social media platforms.

"Acts of violence, threats, vandalism, or incitement to commit crime will be severely dealt with in line with the country's laws

"Any attempts to engage in unlawful demonstrations, gatherings, or processions will be met with the full wrath of the law," Nyathi said.

"Members of the public are implored to go about their daily activities without fear. "All essential services, including schools, businesses, public transport and government institutions, will continue to operate as usual," he added.