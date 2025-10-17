Zimbabwe: Million Man March - Despite Mnangagwa's Pushback, Geza Vows to Spoil Zanu-PF's Conference

Fugitive war veteran Blessed Geza has vowed to disrupt Zanu PF's National People's Conference currently underway in Mutare, by leading nationwide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of presiding over a corrupt administration.

This marks the third time this year that Geza has called for mass demonstrations, saying his latest action is meant to express public outrage over alleged "state capture" and corruption.

Geza's latest statement comes amid escalating tensions within the ruling party, following Mnangagwa's recent clash with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in the Politburo over a corruption dossier implicating several well-connected businessmen.

"The suffering of the people is the direct consequence of the billions systematically stolen by the Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, Delish Nguwaya and their Zvigananda associates under President Mnangagwa's protection."To demand that the nation tolerate this for a day longer is to declare war on the populace and this is why 17 October 2025 Million Man March is fully justified and will see the eradication of this Zvigananda syndrome and State capture that has gripped Zanu PF, our Government and President Emerson Mnangagwa."Such tyranny can only result and justify an uprising by the people to protect their well-being and future and we repeat, 17 October 2025 Million Man March is fully justified. The right to defend one's destiny against a government infested with grand corruption is a fundamental and inherent right of a betrayed people," said Geza in a statement.Geza accuses Mnangagwa and businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivayo, and Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya of being central to deep-rooted corruption within both government and Zanu PF structures.

His remarks mirror allegations contained in Chiwenga's corruption dossier, which was recently tabled before the Zanu PF Politburo but subsequently dismissed by the party.

The planned October 17 Million Man March coincides with the Zanu PF conference in Mutare, which observers say is expected to be tense as factional divisions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga camps continue to widen.

"It is now time for accountability, for the reclamation of our country and for the restoration of the people's dignity and from Friday 17 October 2025, the people of Zimbabwe shall rise against State Capture and High Corruption being perpetrated by President Emerson Mnangagwa and his Zvigananda led by Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, Delish Nguwaya," said Geza further.

However, it remains uncertain whether the public will heed Geza's call, as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has already warned citizens against participating in any unsanctioned demonstrations.