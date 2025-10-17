Nigeria: Bandits 'Kill 10 Security Operatives' in Zamfara

Bandits have killed 10 security operatives in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the victims comprised six policemen and four officials of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (CPG).

The killing occurred on Wednesday in two separate attacks, a local, Aminu Adamun Yelwa, said.

Yelwa explained that the bandits first killed four officials of the Zamfara State-owned security outfit after they laid an ambush at an excavation site not far from Tsafe town.

He said the first attack occurred in the morning when workers went to the site for the usual escavation activities.

He said the second attack was carried out in the evening when a police patrol van was conveying policemen from Tsafe LGA of the State to Funtua local government area of the neighbouring Katsina State.

Yelwa said the bandits opened fire at the moving vehicle and instantly killed the six policemen aboard the vehicle.

Efforts to get police reaction to the attacks proved abortive as both Police Commissioner, CP Ibrahim Maikaba, and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to their mobile phones at press time.