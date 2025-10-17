Kenya: Raila's Body Taken to Parliament Ahead of Funeral Service At Nyayo Stadium

President William Ruto is leading Kenyans in paying their final respects to the late Raila Odinga.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 -- The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been moved to Parliament ahead of his State Funeral, to be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. at Nyayo National Stadium.

Top government officials, diplomats and Members of Parliament who did not view the body earlier will now be able to pay their final respects.

In line with protocol for a leader of Odinga's stature, his body is expected to lie in state before the funeral ceremony.

The public viewing of the late former Prime Minister's body, initially scheduled for Parliament Buildings, was disrupted on Thursday after thousands of mourners overwhelmed security arrangements in Nairobi.

The viewing was moved then to Moi International Stadium in Kasarani, where a few leaders, led by President William Ruto and family members, viewed the body before the exercise was open to the public, in chaotic scenes that left at least four people shot dead and scores, including security officers, injured.

Chaos broke out outside Parliament precincts as crowds tried to force their way into the compound while awaiting the cortege.

By mid-morning, hundreds of youths had gathered along Parliament Road where they breached the razor-wire barriers at City Hall Way, with some attempting to climb the gates while chanting liberation songs and wailing.

Security officers struggled to contain the surge as mourners pushed and shoved to get closer to the entrance. Others were seen heaving against the main gate in an attempt to break through into the parliamentary grounds.