Kenya: Govt Moves to Accommodate Growing Mourners As Raila's Viewing Extended

President William Ruto is leading Kenyans in paying their final respects to the late Raila Odinga.
17 October 2025
Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the National State Funeral Committee for the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, has announced the extension of the public viewing period to allow Kenyans to pay their last respects.

Kindiki said the move was necessitated by the overwhelming turnout of mourners and the desire to ensure that all who wish to honour the late leader have a fair opportunity to do so.

Odinga's body viewing commenced five hours behind schedule due to swelling crowds that interfered with the procession.

He appealed for calm, dignity, and order as the national mourning period enters its second day.

The Deputy President announced that a State Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at Nyayo National Stadium beginning at 9:00 a.m., with all guests expected to be seated by 8:00 a.m.

"This will be a two-hour State event that will include full military honours, a sermon from the Anglican Church of Kenya, an eulogy by the family, and messages of condolence from Kenya's leadership as well as visiting heads of state and government," Kindiki said.

He added that the government had received confirmation of attendance from a fairly significant number of foreign delegations and heads of state from East Africa, Africa, and other parts of the world, while many others had sent formal condolences.

Following the State Funeral Service, the public viewing of Raila Odinga's remains will continue from around 12:00 noon, extending as far as possible to allow the highest number of mourners to file past and pay their final respects.

"The government wishes to reassure Kenyans that every effort is being made to ensure safety, dignity, and smooth coordination throughout this period of national mourning," Kindiki stated, urging mourners to follow security and medical protocols.

