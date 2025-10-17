Nigeria: Govt Debunks Report Claiming JAMB Scrapped for Tertiary Admissions

Abuja — The Federal Government has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on some media platforms claiming that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer required for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Education through its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the publication as "baseless and entirely fabricated," stressing that the Ministry never issued or authorized any such announcement.

According to the Minister, JAMB remains the legally recognized and sole authority empowered to conduct entrance examinations and coordinate admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country.

"For the avoidance of doubt, JAMB remains the statutory and legally empowered body responsible for conducting entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria," Dr. Alausa said. "The established admission processes through JAMB remain fully operational, and any contrary information should be disregarded in its entirety."

He reaffirmed the Ministry's unwavering partnership with JAMB and other relevant agencies to uphold transparency, fairness, and merit in Nigeria's tertiary education admission system, noting that the Federal Government is committed to maintaining the integrity of the process.

The Ministry also urged students, parents, and tertiary institutions to rely solely on official communication channels of the Ministry and JAMB for accurate information regarding admission policies and education-related matters.

Furthermore, it cautioned media outlets, bloggers, and online platforms against spreading unverified information, warning that such actions could cause unnecessary confusion in the education sector.

"The Federal Ministry of Education reiterates that there has been no change in the existing role of JAMB, which remains central and indispensable in Nigeria's tertiary education framework," the statement added.

The Ministry encouraged members of the public to visit the official websites and verified social media handles of both the Federal Ministry of Education and JAMB for authentic updates on educational matters.