Kenya: Thousands of Mourners At Nyayo Stadium Ahead of Raila Funeral Service

President William Ruto is leading Kenyans in paying their final respects to the late Raila Odinga.

Nairobi — Thousands of mourners thronged Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday morning as preparations got underway for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

From as early as dawn, queues formed outside the gates as security officers screened attendees before allowing them into the stadium, where the state funeral service is set to take place.

The Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced that a State Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at Nyayo National Stadium beginning at 9:00 a.m., with all guests expected to be seated by 8:00 a.m.

"This will be a two-hour State event that will include full military honours, a sermon from the Anglican Church of Kenya, an eulogy by the family, and messages of condolence from Kenya's leadership as well as visiting heads of state and government," Kindiki said.

Many carried national flags, portraits of the late leader, and wore T-shirts printed with his image and campaign slogans from different political seasons.

Police and military officers maintained tight security both inside and around the stadium to avert any chaos that was witnessed during the body viewing at the Moi International Stadium at Kasarani.

Top government officials, members of Parliament, foreign dignitaries, and representatives from across Africa are expected to attend the state funeral service.

Kindiki that the government had received confirmation of attendance from a fairly significant number of foreign delegations and heads of state from East Africa, Africa, and other parts of the world, while many others had sent formal condolences.

Following the State Funeral Service, the public viewing of Raila Odinga's remains will continue from around 12:00 noon, extending as far as possible to allow the highest number of mourners to file past and pay their final respects.

"The government wishes to reassure Kenyans that every effort is being made to ensure safety, dignity, and smooth coordination throughout this period of national mourning," Kindiki stated, urging mourners to follow security and medical protocols.

Odinga's body is expected to arrive at the stadium before 9am, escorted by a military motorcade.

The service will feature prayers and tributes before the cortege proceeds back to Lee Funeral home and later for a night vigil at his Nairobi home in Karen.