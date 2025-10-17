Kenya: Three Killed As Police Open Fire During Raila Odinga Body Viewing At Kasarani

Charles Adede/Capital FM
Mourners gather outside Raila Odinga’s Karen home on Wednesday morning following news of his death in India.
16 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — At least three people were shot dead and several others injured on Thursday when police opened fire during chaotic scenes at Kasarani Stadium, where the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was lying for public viewing.

Trouble began shortly after 3:00 pm when dozens of supporters surged toward the VIP staging area where Odinga's body was being held.

Angry youth, frustrated by long waits, attempted to force their way past security as others hurled chairs and stones at guards manning the cordoned section.

Police responded by firing live rounds and lobbing teargas, sending mourners scrambling out of the terraces and onto the concourses.

At least two seriously injured people received first aid from National Youth Service (NYS) officers at the scene before being evacuated. The full casualty toll remains unconfirmed.

The police are yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the shootings.

The viewing was initially planned for Parliament but was changed following chaotic scenes by rowdy youth who had earlier stormed the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when Odinga's body landed aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

Thursday's events came as tens of thousands queued to pay their respects to the veteran opposition leader, whose death in Indua has triggered a week of national mourning and a tightly choreographed programme of memorial events.

A state memorial service will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday ahead of Sunday burial in his Bondo home.

