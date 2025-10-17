Nigeria: NAF to Shut Lagos Airport Road On Saturday for Routine Exercise

17 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Air Force NAF Headquarters Logistics Command has announced the temporary closure of sections of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, Lagos, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to allow for its routine 10-kilometre Walk/Jog Exercise.

According to a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Abigail Ologun, the exercise, scheduled to commence at 6 a.m. and end by 8 a.m., was part of ongoing efforts by the NAF to promote physical fitness, health, and operational readiness among its personnel.

During the two-hour period, motorists and residents around the Murtala Muhammed Airport axis are advised to use alternative routes, as movement, according to the statement, would be restricted from Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The statement read: "The Command has made adequate arrangements to ensure the exercise is smooth, safe, and hitch-free. NAF and other security personnel will be on ground to guide traffic and ensure public safety."

While expressing regret over any inconvenience the temporary road closure might cause, the Air Force appealed for the understanding and cooperation of the public, assuring that normal traffic flow would be restored immediately after the exercise.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.