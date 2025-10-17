Nigeria: NAF to Shut Lagos Airport Road On Saturday for Routine Exercise

The Nigerian Air Force NAF Headquarters Logistics Command has announced the temporary closure of sections of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, Lagos, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to allow for its routine 10-kilometre Walk/Jog Exercise.

According to a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Abigail Ologun, the exercise, scheduled to commence at 6 a.m. and end by 8 a.m., was part of ongoing efforts by the NAF to promote physical fitness, health, and operational readiness among its personnel.

During the two-hour period, motorists and residents around the Murtala Muhammed Airport axis are advised to use alternative routes, as movement, according to the statement, would be restricted from Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The statement read: "The Command has made adequate arrangements to ensure the exercise is smooth, safe, and hitch-free. NAF and other security personnel will be on ground to guide traffic and ensure public safety."

While expressing regret over any inconvenience the temporary road closure might cause, the Air Force appealed for the understanding and cooperation of the public, assuring that normal traffic flow would be restored immediately after the exercise.

Vanguard News