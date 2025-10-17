Nigeria: Adamawa, Benue, Kogi, 4 Others Still At Risk of Flooding - Govt

The federal government on Thursday warned that some communities on the banks of the Rivers Niger and Benue may still experience localised flooding before this year's rainy season ends.

The government warned affected communities in Benue, Kogi, Kebbi, Adamawa, Delta, Bayelsa, and Anambra to relocate to higher ground or available camps.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA), Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, gave the warning at a news conference in Abuja.

He said the agency's monitoring facilities are still showing high water levels along parts of the Niger and Benue rivers, with the possibility of localised flooding in the affected states.

He advised residents in the flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and to follow official advisories.

He said even though this year's rainy season is expected to end in a few weeks' time, the water level in the Rivers Niger and Benue is still high and can still cause flooding in those communities close to the rivers.

The DG also warned of a possible disease outbreak in some communities in Kogi and Kebbi states as a result of contaminated shallow wells caused by the floods.

In Kebbi State, the agency said the affected communities are in Birnin-Kebbi and Argungu, where their wells were found to have been contaminated with zinc.

The agency also said the wells in some communities in Lokoja LGA of Kogi State were contaminated with substances suspected to be lead.

It said water from those wells is no longer safe for human consumption, warning that the intake of such water can lead to the outbreak of diseases.