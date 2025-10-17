Nigeria: Kebbi Govt to Engage Security Consortium in Fight Against Banditry

Kebbi State Government and a private security consortium, G-Safety, are in talks on ways to explore areas of collaboration in fighting banditry in the state.

The discussions centred on strategic partnership and intelligence support to boost the state's security architecture.

Receiving the team, Governor Nasir Idris said the security consortium's visit was timely and crucial because their expertise would help in improving the capacity of security agencies operating in Kebbi State.

He said, "We invited them to advise and work with us so that our security agencies can understand, respond effectively, and live up to expectations in addressing challenges in some local government areas.

"We want to hear what they have to offer, agree on workable terms, and if convinced, we will see how we can collaborate to achieve lasting peace in Kebbi."

While speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Security Consultant for G-Safety, Ahmed Saleh Junior, said the company is a global firm headquartered in Beijing, China, with over 36 branches worldwide, providing comprehensive security solutions to governments and institutions.

He emphasised that Kebbi State, like other parts of North-Western Nigeria, has been affected by the criminal activities of terrorist groups such as Lakurawa, adding that G-Safety's intervention would complement ongoing federal efforts to secure the region.

The consultant further highlighted that G-Safety would assist Kebbi State in generating credible and actionable intelligence, which is vital for successful security operations.

"We are offering the Kebbi State Government a first-class, state-of-the-art digital intelligence collection and collation system to strengthen coordination with existing federal security structures. We will help to counter and stamp out the tide of insecurity in the state," Saleh said.

He added that they are to advise and work with the security agencies so that they can understand, respond effectively to the security challenges caused by the Lakurawa group in Kebbi State.