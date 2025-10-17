Nigeria: Presidential Pardon Still Under Review, No Convict Released Yet - Govt

Smarting from the massive criticism that trailed the list of beneficiaries of President Bola Tinubu's prerogative of mercy, the federal government yesterday clarified that the list was still under review, declaring that none of the announced recipients has been released yet.

Tinubu had at the Council of State meeting in Abuja, last week, announced clemency for 175 persons serving various jail terms, citing reports of repentance and good conduct while in prison.

However, the president's action drew strong criticism from citizens, who argued that some beneficiaries of the president's constitutional kindness were undeserving of the pardon.

In response to the criticisms, the federal government, yesterday, said, "No inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the president's power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody."

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, in a statement, maintained that the process was at the final administrative stage, which included a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully complied with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release was issued.

The statement said, "It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

"This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

"This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government's commitment to transparency and due diligence.

"The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public's vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity.

"Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance."

Fagbemi added, "There is no delay in the process. It is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the president's mercy.

"As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness."

Macaulay's Family Seeks Legacy Restoration

The Herbert Macaulay family of Lagos asked the federal government to completely restore the legacy of the first nationalist and politician in the country who was unjustly convicted for his political activism.

The family, led by Chief Olabode George, a great grandnephew of the nationalist, urged President Bola Tinubu to immortalise Herbert Macaulay instead of according him presidential pardon.

Macaulay was convicted twice by the colonial government in Lagos. First, he was convicted for fraud, and the second time, it was for alleged sedition. He was subsequently barred from running for public office because of legal problems.

Speaking on the recent clemency extended to him by the Tinubu government, George lamented that even though the family was not against the federal government's gesture, they were against lumping it with that of shady characters, such as convicted criminals and murderers.

The elder statesman, at a press conference held at his Ikoyi residence, urged the federal government to rebuild Macaulay's house at Marina, which was demolished by colonists to construct the General Post Office Building on Marina.

Members of the Macaulay family present at the press conference included Erelu Adeola Macaulay, Mr. Lanre Oshodi, Ms. Mayokun Thomas, Miss Kofoworola Macaulay, Miss Adeyinka Macaulay, Mr. Ayo Ogunlana, and Miss Turi Akerele. They were all fourth and fifth generation descendants of the sage. They said his legacy should not be erased.

George argued that the late father of Nigerian nationalism, who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1923, Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP), deserved more than clemency. He deserved appropriate honour, George insisted.

George stated, "In 1908, Macaulay's growing criticism of British policies found a public platform through his involvement in the Lagos Daily News, a paper he co-founded to serve as the voice of the voiceless.

"The newspaper became his weapon - a weapon of truth and advocacy. He used it to expose corruption, racial discrimination, and economic exploitation.

"In 1912, he took up the cause of the Eleko of Lagos, Oba Eshugbayi Eleko, against the colonial government in what became one of the defining political struggles of the time.

"The Eleko, as the spiritual and traditional leader of Lagos, had been stripped of authority and humiliated by the colonial administration.

"Macaulay defended the Eleko - not only in Lagos but even before the Privy Council in London. He won that case in 1928 - a moral and political victory that inspired generations.

"By 1898, he resigned from government service, choosing, instead, to become a private surveyor - and a relentless critic of colonial misrule. Through his writings, his speeches, and his activism, he began to awaken a sleeping people.

"He witnessed how the resources of Nigeria were siphoned off to enrich the metropole, how local voices were silenced, and how the dignity of Africans was routinely trampled upon. His conscience rebelled."

George said Macaulay stood for social justice in the face of the colonialists' tyranny, and this eventually led to his imprisonment.

He stated, "Herbert Macaulay understood something fundamental - that political freedom is meaningless without social justice. He spoke up for the working class, the market women, the artisans, and the dispossessed.

"He was the bridge between the educated elite and the ordinary Nigerian. He believed that leadership must not be about privilege, but about purpose. In his time, he took risks -- he was imprisoned twice by the colonial government, yet he never wavered.

"He transformed politics from the parlour rooms of colonial officials into the streets and markets of Lagos Island. He made politics a people's affair. And for that, he earned the title that endures to this day - the Father of Nigerian Nationalism.

"As the nationalist movement matured, Macaulay's vision found new life through his alliance with Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, a younger, fiery journalist and political thinker.

"Together, they co-founded the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) in 1944 - a movement that would later become the dominant nationalist party leading Nigeria toward independence.

"In his time, Macaulay was vilified by the colonial press, labelled a troublemaker, even imprisoned. But history has vindicated him. Integrity, after all, is not about popularity - it is about principle.

"Herbert Macaulay did not live to see independence, but he built the road towards it. We, who are beneficiaries of his struggle, have a duty to continue building - to expand freedom beyond politics into economics, education, and social justice.

"His dream was of a Nigeria where every citizen - regardless of tribe, creed, or class - could stand tall with dignity. He envisioned a country where government is not a master, but a servant of the people.

"He died in 1946, in Kano, while on a political campaign for national unity - a patriot to his final breath."