Kenya: Raila Odinga's State Funeral Underway At Nyayo Stadium

At least three people were shot dead and several others injured when police opened fire during chaotic scenes at Kasarani Stadium, where the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was lying for public viewing.

Nairobi — The State Funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga is underway at Nyayo National Stadium, led by President William Ruto.

The Right Reverend Prof. David Hellington Kodia, Bishop of Bondo, is leading the State Funeral service, offering prayers and reflections in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The solemn military convoy carrying Odinga's body arrived at the stadium shortly after 9.30am on Friday, marking the start of the nation's final farewell to the veteran opposition leader, democracy icon, and long-serving public servant who died last week in India.

The convoy, which departed Parliament Buildings at 9am, made its way along Uhuru Highway under heavy security escort.

Military police outriders, ceremonial guards, and a full military band led the procession, their slow march accompanied by mournful tunes as thousands of Kenyans lined the streets waving national flags, olive branches, and twigs -- a final salute to the man many fondly called Baba.

The flag-draped casket, borne on a ceremonial gun carriage, was flanked by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers in full dress uniform. Behind them, an extended formation of military vehicles and ceremonial units followed in precision, symbolizing the State's highest honour for one of Kenya's most influential political figures.

Earlier at Parliament Buildings, senior government officials, clergy, and members of the Odinga family received the body for a brief lying-in-state ceremony before its final departure.

Tight security

President Ruto who was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto was joined by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, who arrived alongside Tanzania's Vice President Philip Mpango.

President Ruto was leading the nation in paying tribute to Odinga, whom he described earlier in the week as "a towering statesman whose contribution to Kenya's democracy will remain indelible."

Security was significantly tightened in and around the stadium following the chaotic scenes witnessed at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday, where thousands of mourners overwhelmed police during the public viewing of Odinga's body.

Military honour guards lined the red carpet at the stadium's main dais as clergy and dignitaries took their seats, with hymns and prayers filling the air.

The service will include eulogies from Odinga's family, tributes from regional leaders, and performances by the Kenya Defence Forces Choir.

Following the ceremony, the body will be returned to Lee Funeral Home and later taken to Odinga's Karen residence for an overnight vigil.

The cortege is expected to depart for Kisumu on Saturday ahead of his burial on Sunday at his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County.

As the country mourns, flags continue to fly at half-mast in honour of a man whose life's mission was defined by sacrifice, reform, and an enduring dream of a united Kenya.