Ghana: Seek Peaceful Resolution to Chieftaincy Disputes in Sampa - Bono Regional Minister

SUNYANI — The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph-Addae Akwaboah, has urged the National House of Chiefs to seek a peaceful resolution to the chieftaincy disputes in Sampa.

This, he emphasised, would reduce the escalating tensions and hostilities that have led to violent confrontations between competing chiefs in the region.

Tension has been mounting in the Sampa area for some time now over the rightful claimant to the Sampa stool, raising security concerns in the area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Minister stated that the situation had continued to hinder socio-economic activities in the region, urging the Judicial Committee of the House of Chiefs to accelerate the resolution of outstanding chieftaincy cases in order to promote peace within the region.

Related Articles

He was speaking at the maiden meeting of the newly reconstituted Bono Regional Coordinating Council held on Wednesday in Sunyani.

The meeting brought together all Municipal and District Chief Executives, Coordinating Directors as well as Departmental Heads of state agencies, among others.

Mr Addae Akwaboah explained that although the Regional Security Council and other MUSECs and DISECs were diligently working to maintain peace and security in the Sampa and other areas of the region, their efforts were being derailed by the intermittent chieftaincy conflicts.

The Regional Minister urged the different departmental leaders to collaborate with the BRCC, regardless of their political affiliations, in order to work together towards achieving essential socio-economic development.

"We need to reset the Bono Region in line with the president's reset agenda to bring holistic and inclusive development to our people. The people of the region deserve improved standard of living through human capacity and infrastructure development. We have to prioritise the development of the Bono Region in all our actions and inactions wherever we find ourselves," he noted.

He said, "This meeting offers us the opportunity to deliberate on issues of development, governance and coordination within the region."

The government, he stated, had earmarked some developmental projects on which work would soon commence to speed up development in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These projects, he explained, span from education, health and road infrastructure to boost socio-economic activities in the region.

The newly reconstituted BRCC was earlier sworn into office by Justice Parker Yanney, a High Court judge of the Sunyani High Court.