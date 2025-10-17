Liberia: Police Extend Late-Night Motorcycle Ban in Gbarnga Amid Decline in Armed Robbery Cases

The Liberia National Police (LNP) Bong County Detachment has officially launched Phase II of its late-night motorcycle restriction in Gbarnga.

They have extended the enforcement by one hour, from 12:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. This change is part of their renewed efforts to keep armed robbery and burglary cases down in the county.

Speaking on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the launch of the second phase, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fasu V. Sheriff, Commander of the Bong County Detachment, said this initiative follows a notable decline in crime since the first phase began. He shared that data from the first phase revealed a "significant drop" in reported cases of armed robbery, burglary, and other night crimes.

"We have seen clear progress since the first phase of this exercise," ACP Sheriff stated. "Crime incidents that once alarmed residents have reduced drastically. Because of that, we are extending the restriction hours to ensure continued safety in our communities."

The first phase of the motorcycle restriction began in September and limited the movement of commercial motorcyclists between 11:30 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. The new regulation starts one hour later, responding to public requests while maintaining a focus on security. Sheriff clarified that enforcement would apply county-wide and not just within central Gbarnga.

He warned that this second phase would be stricter on violators. The police will issue fines and, when necessary, take legal action instead of simply giving warnings.

"This time around, violators will face penalties," Sheriff emphasized. "You will either receive a ticket under the traffic law or, depending on the severity of the offense, be sent to court for prosecution."

Sheriff praised the support of local citizens and partners who have helped maintain this enforcement by providing logistical support like fuel for patrol vehicles. He also called for continued collaboration from residents and county authorities to strengthen security.

"The success of this operation depends not only on the police but also on the cooperation of the people we serve," he said. "Security is everyone's responsibility."

The Bong County Police Commander assured that the operation, which has already shown positive results, will continue through January 2026. This is part of broader national efforts to tackle rising nighttime crimes.

Chief Superintendent Foster Varney, Deputy Commander for Administration, confirmed that Phase II of the operation will last for one month. After that, the police will review its effectiveness and share a detailed report with the public before starting the third phase.

Varney explained that unlike the previous phase, which focused on awareness and warnings, the current stage will fully enforce the rules. "We are no longer in the awareness period. Tickets will be issued and violators will face charges. We encourage riders to respect the time and follow the restriction for their own safety," he said.

Superintendent James Carter, head of the Crime Services Division, also reported a "drastic reduction" in criminal activities since the enforcement began. He noted that the initiative has brought relief to residents of Gbarnga and nearby towns.

"Before the restriction, burglary and robbery were rampant," Carter said. "But since we began, the number of cases has sharply declined, and communities now feel safer at night."

Meanwhile, Superintendent Chris Gono, Chief of Operations, said his team has the authority to enforce the regulation across the county without favoritism. He warned motorcyclists against using personal connections to avoid the law.

"We are not dealing with friends during enforcement," Gono warned. "Anyone found violating the restriction will be penalized according to the law. This is about protecting lives and property."

Residents of Gbarnga and nearby districts have mostly welcomed the initiative.