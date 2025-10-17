Ghana: Prophet Outlines Plans to Tackle Illegal Mining Nationwide

The Founder of Glory and Dominion Ministry in Takoradi of the Western Region, Prophet Elisha Joshua Kabenlah, has announced that he has developed strategies aimed at eradicating illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, within the country.

These strategies, according to him, propelled by citizen advocacy, would concentrate on the Electoral Commission's database, chiefs, landowners, merchants, fuel stations, and the judicial system (law courts).

"We will formulate these strategies, and I sincerely hope that the President will grant me this permission and opportunity. I pledge that within 90 days, galamsey will cease. The practice is still ongoing, and we will initiate our efforts in the Western Region. We are ready to engage with the government on this matter," Prophet Kabenlah said.

"Galamsey represents a significant national concern, and it is our shared duty to eliminate this 'cancer.' The Church must take a leadership role by being proactive rather than passive participants and campaigning against this national disgrace; we cannot afford to be idle, absolutely not! We require a revitalisation in our efforts to protect the environment and our natural resources," he highlighted.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Prophet Kabenlah disclosed these strategies during an interview with The Ghanaian Times, where he expressed his views on the rampant illegal mining that has devastated much of Ghana's valuable land and environmental resources.

He pointed out that illegal mining had led to a decline in cocoa production, emphasising that the fish in the Ankobra River within the Evalue Gwira enclave have also suffered due to significant pollution.

He said attempts made by security agencies have not been entirely effective, as illegal miners receive information from informants well in advance of the operatives' arrival at the galamsey sites.

He added that the offenders quickly resumed their activities with new equipment provided by merchants.

His advocacy team, Prophet Kabenlah explained to The Ghanaian Times, would obtain an Electoral Commission database of all chiefs in the communities and, along with other officials, hold them accountable for any environmental violations, including galamsey.

Moreover, he stated, "Chiefs receive their shares from landowners who sell properties for galamsey. They play a crucial role in the galamsey industry, alongside the 'merchants of the trade,' who provide equipment such as Chang Fan machines. You apprehend the young individuals but leave the masterminds untouched. It is impossible to halt galamsey."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He suggested that the coalition of advocates would collaborate with the district assemblies and assembly members to issue summons to defiant chiefs and landowners.

Prophet Kabenlah emphasised that landowners conspired with the chiefs in the sale of lands for galamsey and, as a result, they would be subjected to prosecution in specialised high courts, required to sign a bond of good behaviour, and upon violation, face imprisonment.

He believed that this approach would act as a deterrent and compel chiefs and their accomplices to cease illegal mining activities in their regions.