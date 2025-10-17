Nigeria: LP Crisis - APC Moles've Taken Over Inc, Scribe Cries Out

Abuja — Labour Party, LP's Interim National Committee, under the leadership of Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwochocha, has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to take over its structure.

The party's Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mr Toni Akeni, made the claim in a leaked memo, expressing frustration with the current state of the party and threatening to quit if things don't improve.

Specifically, Akeni alleged that unnamed APC "moles" within LP's ranks had convinced the Interim National Committee not to fund the party's publicity directorate.

The party's spokesperson equally expressed frustrations that the interim leadership has failed to conduct ward, local government, state and zonal congresses as well as a national convention, more than one year after it was given a 90 days mandate to do so.

The internal memo dated October 9, 2025, was entitled: "Pre-resignation Memo," and addressed to the party's National Executive Council, NEC, and the party's Board of Trustees, BoT.

In the memo, the party s pokesperson expressed sadness that the mandate given to the Interim National Working Committee, INWC, of the party which he is a part of to conduct congresses and a National Convention has remained a pipe dream for over a year.

He alluded to the presence of moles within the party's hierarchy, whom he accused of working for other interests.

Akeni said: "I agree with party stakeholders and functionaries who hold the view that such person or persons are proxy agents of external rival parties planted to reduce and bring the Labour Party to its knees and minimum debris before decamping to the glittering nightclub lights of the ADC or APC, hence they do not care burning down the progress of our party before their exit.

"Such person owes Labour Party faithful throughout Nigeria an explanation why the long-promised state congresses and national convention of our party is still far from commencement after 445 days instead of 90."