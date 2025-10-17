Nigeria: Security Experts Storm Kebbi As Idris Steps Up War On Crime

17 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, has intensified his administration's fight against insecurity with a new partnership involving a global security consortium, G-Safety, aimed at strengthening intelligence gathering and reinforcing the efforts of existing security agencies in the state.

The Governor received the G-Safety delegation on Wednesday at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, where discussions focused on strategic collaboration, intelligence sharing, and advanced technological support to bolster the state's security architecture.

Governor Idris described the visit as timely and strategic, stressing that the partnership would enhance the capacity of security operatives in tackling banditry and other criminal activities affecting some local government areas.

"We invited them to advice and work with us so that our security agencies can understand, respond effectively, and live up to expectations in addressing security challenges in some parts of the state," the Governor said.

"We want to hear what they have to offer, agree on workable terms, and, if convinced, collaborate."

to achieve lasting peace," he added.

Speaking after the meeting, Ahmed Saleh Junior, Security Consultant for G-Safety, revealed that the firm--headquartered in Beijing, China--has over 36 branches globally and provides comprehensive security solutions to governments and institutions worldwide.

Saleh noted that Kebbi, like several states in Northwestern Nigeria, has suffered from the criminal activities of the Lakurawa group, stressing that G-Safety's intervention would complement ongoing federal government efforts to curb insecurity in the region.

"The Federal Government has deployed significant military, paramilitary, and intelligence assets to tackle the menace of the Lakurawa group," Saleh explained. "Our role is to support these efforts by providing advanced intelligence and technological systems that will help people sleep with their two eyes closed."

He further disclosed that G-Safety plans to equip Kebbi State with a state-of-the-art digital intelligence collection and collation system to improve coordination among federal and state security structures.

"We are offering the Kebbi State Government a first-class intelligence platform that will generate credible and actionable data for effective operations. Our goal is to help counter and stamp out the tide of insecurity in the state," he said. "

The collaboration, which marks a major step in Governor Idris's administration's resolve to restore peace and order, is expected to boost surveillance, enhance rapid response, and reinforce inter-agency cooperation across Kebbi State.

