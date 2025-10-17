Nigeria: Police Arrest 8 Suspected Cultists, Armed Robbers in Ikorodu Raid

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested eight suspected cultists and armed robbers during a targeted operation in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, as part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

In a statement yesterday , the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, said the suspects were apprehended during an early morning raid by the Command's Bullock Tactical Team, following credible intelligence. The operation, conducted at about 5:30 a.m., led to the arrest of Fadiya Ayodele (27), Lawal Rasheed (28), Akerele Demilare (27), Alimi Victor (23), Okiki Alufoge (25), Nurudeen Dolapo (25), Agboola Samuel (25), and Ayolade Victor (25).

Items recovered from the suspects included a Nigerian military camouflage uniform, a battle axe, an assault dagger, several charms, and counterfeit United States dollar bills totaling $3,000.

During interrogation, Fadiya Ayodele reportedly confessed to being the leader of the Eiye Confraternity.

in the area and admitted to having previously handed over a locally made pistol to one Adewunmi Annadex, who is currently on the run. Police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and recover the firearm.

Commending the operatives for their professionalism and swift response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirmed the Command's commitment to protecting the lives and property of Lagos residents.

"The Command will continue to sustain its intelligence-driven operations and make Lagos State uncomfortable for criminals," the CP assured.

The police added that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.