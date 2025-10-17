Nigeria: Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Still Undergoing Review - AGF Fagbemi

17 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has clarified that no inmate has been released under the recent Presidential Prerogative of Mercy exercise, noting that the process is still undergoing final administrative review.

Fagbemi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that the process is still at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

"It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

"This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

"This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government's commitment to transparency and due diligence".

He appreciated the public's vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity.

"Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

"There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President's mercy.

"As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness," he added. (NAN)

