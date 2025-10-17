Liberia: Court Clears CDC to Hold Headquarters' Groundbreaking Despite Land Dispute

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court has given the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) the green light to proceed with its much-publicized groundbreaking ceremony for a new party headquarters in Congo Town on October 18, 2025, despite an unresolved land dispute.

Stipendiary Magistrate Ben L. Barco made the ruling on Wednesday after complainant Safee Edwardson, through his lawyer, asked the court to temporarily withhold a writ of arrest for alleged criminal trespass against CDC officials. The request came amid ongoing negotiations over a disputed land payment.

Landowner Claims Breach of Agreement

According to court documents, Edwardson accused the CDC of violating a land purchase agreement involving two parcels of property valued at US$300,000. He alleged that the party only made a US$5,000 partial payment but still moved ahead with plans for the ceremony.

"I was shocked to learn that the CDC was planning a groundbreaking without paying the agreed amount," Edwardson told the court. "They only paid US$5,000 and promised to continue discussions later."

Negotiations reportedly stalled after the initial payment, prompting Edwardson to seek a writ of arrest against CDC officials.

Court Intervention and Temporary Relief

Magistrate Barco confirmed that the writ had been held in abeyance at the complainant's request, effectively allowing the CDC's ceremony to proceed while both sides continue talks.

"The complainant's lawyer requested that we delay the writ due to ongoing negotiations," Barco said.

The court's temporary ruling is viewed as a compromise aimed at defusing tensions ahead of the CDC's "Blue Day" groundbreaking, expected to draw thousands of supporters.

Legal experts say the dispute underscores Liberia's persistent land ownership challenges, where overlapping titles and informal transactions often lead to drawn-out court cases.

For now, the CDC's high-profile event remains set for Saturday, October 18, which party officials describe as a symbol of "renewal and unity."

Police Announce Traffic Diversions

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has announced temporary traffic measures to ensure public safety during the event. Vehicles from Central Monrovia will be diverted through the Congo Town back road. Vehicles from Paynesville toward Central Monrovia will proceed as usual.

According to the LNP, the diversions will take effect from 8:00 a.m. until evening, with strict enforcement of restrictions on motorbikes and auto-rickshaws (keh-keh). The LNP urged the public to cooperate, assuring that normal traffic flow will resume immediately after the ceremony.