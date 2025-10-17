Liberia: House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Vows Due Diligence On Proposal to Buy Vehicles for Lawmakers' Chiefs of Staff

On the heels of a controversial proposal by a group of lawmakers from the House of Representatives that requests the procurement of vehicles for all Chiefs of Office Staff (COS) serving members of the 55th Legislature, the Ways, Means and Finance Committee has declared a thorough x-ray of the document.

In a formal communication addressed to Speaker Koon and read in plenary on Tuesday, October 14, Montserrado County District #4 Representative Michael M. Thomas along with co-signers, Prince A. Toles (Montserrado County District 8), Priscilla A. Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County), and Alex J. Grant (District #1, Rivercess County) highlighted the "difficult circumstances" faced by Chiefs of Staff who rely on public transportation to execute official functions.

The communication has since been forwarded to the House Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance for review and appropriate action.

Though the communication itself has received serious public lashes with Liberians critical over the use of public funds considering the current economic challenges facing Liberia and vague nature to identify the specific needs or functions that justify the purchasing of vehicles for all COS.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a brief exchange with FrontPage Africa, the Chairman of the House Committee on Ways, Means and Finance, Maryland County District #1 Representative, P. Mike Jury, said the Committee will in line with best legislative practice committee study the request, do comparative analysis, weigh the pros and cons, and consider liquidity to absolve the request.

'Let it be known that the communication raising the matter of COS having vehicles was forwarded to the committee. Legislative practice calls for the committee to study the request, do comparative analysis, weigh the pros and cons, and consider liquidity to absolve the request. Without the committee doing the aforementioned and coming up with a report with recommendations, I am unable to respond affirmatively or not to the issue,' said Chairman Jury.

Accordingly, the lawmakers said the situation "seriously impedes the smooth functioning and timely execution of duties" within legislative offices.

The communication points out that Chiefs of Staff play a crucial role in ensuring that lawmakers' core responsibilities are met, including supervising office staff, managing engagements, and representing their principals during overlapping assignments from plenary and constituency work.

"In lieu of the challenges, we crave the indulgence of this Honorable Body to consider procuring vehicles, valued at US$15,000 each, for all 73 Chiefs of Office Staff," read the communication in part.

They emphasized that such an initiative would 'facilitate smooth transportation and enhance timely discharge of duties,' which they believe will ultimately strengthen legislative performance.

While there are debates over the financial sanity of spending a little over US$ 1.9M, the proponents maintain that logistical support for COS is vital to the overall efficiency of the legislature.

The discussion has become the main talking point so far with more criticisms heaping against the lawmakers from Liberians from all walks of life including even legislative staffers.

Francis Tequah, Special Assistant and Media consultant in the Office of Margibi Senator Nathaniel Farlo McGill, is one of critics of this proposal.

"Buying vehicles for Chiefs of Staff won't solve the problem. Give them decent and befitting salaries, and you'll see them buy their own cars. The real issue isn't transportation, it's compensation. How can a Chief of Staff in the office of a Minister be earning more than a Chief of Staff in the office of a Lawmaker?

Let's fix the pay structure, not just the optics," he wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even though the proposal is being viewed otherwise in the negatives, there are also positive concerns that support it in the mirror of the "National Remuneration Standardization Act."

Among other things, The Act seeks to address the compelling need that the remuneration structure of the Government be harmonized and fairly standardized so as to reduce the huge compensation budget of the Government, especially at the time when Liberia's economy is experiencing challenges.

Category 4 considers Deputy Ministers or its equivalent, Heads of Commission and State Owned Enterprises, Assistant Court Administrator, Deputy Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, Assistant Secretary of the Senate and Assistant Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Category 5 also captures Assistant Minister, Deputy Heads of Commission and State Owned Enterprises, Senior Medical and Security and Military Personnel.