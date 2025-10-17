Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia and Dock Workers Union Sign New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Monrovia — APM Terminals Liberia and the Dock Workers Union of Liberia (DOWUL) have signed a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), signaling renewed collaboration and commitment to improved working conditions at the Freeport of Monrovia.

In remarks following the signing, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia, Mr Rachid Baho expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Dock Workers Union and all other stakeholders for their involvement throughout the process.

"We are pleased that both parties have reached a fair and forward-looking agreement that prioritizes our workforce and supports the operational excellence of the Freeport of Monrovia.

"This milestone reaffirms our commitment to maintaining strong labor relations and driving sustainable economic impact in Liberia. We are committed to being good employers and we are committed to protecting all our employees. That is the guarantee that we can give," the company said.

"We also remain committed to making the Freeport of Monrovia a premier port. The potential of this port can only be unlocked if we work together with our employees, the NPA, and all relevant stakeholders," the statement added.

DOWUL President General, Mr. Ballah Kpadeh, described the agreement as a milestone for workers.

"We are happy to be part of this historic day. We hope that every aspect of this agreement will be fulfilled by both parties. We are thankful to our workforce who stood by us and we want to assure the management of APM Terminals that we are ready to work together and cooperate with you," Mr. Kpadeh said.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the National Port Authority (NPA) in Monrovia and was witnessed by several key stakeholders, including the NPA Managing Director, Hon. Sekou Dukuly, who praised both parties for finalising the CBA through dialogue and mutual understanding.

"This agreement sets the stage for how all future bargain agreements will go. We firmly believe that it is authentic, taking into account the interests of both parties, particularly the workers. We are very proud as the National Port Authority to be associated," Hon. Dukuly stated.

"We are also particularly happy that throughout the process, the government has come to understand the role of APM Terminals, what they do and what they offer. I want to thank the MD of APM Terminals and his team as well as the Dock Workers Union for what has been a very respectful negotiation. This is a good day for us all," he added.

The Managing Director of APM Terminals further stated that the CBA marks an important step forward in strengthening cooperation and ensuring the best possible conditions for both employees and operations.

"The CBA reflects our shared dedication to promoting mutual respect, open dialogue, and a safe, inclusive workplace," Mr Baho added.

"Through this CBA, we reaffirm our focus on building a positive working environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to contribute to the long-term success of the Port."

He proceeded to thank APM Terminals Liberia's partners, particularly the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, and the Minister of Labor for their guidance and constructive engagement throughout the process.