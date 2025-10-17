Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Conference Champions Aspirations for a Prosperous Future

Today we are coming to you live from Mutare Polytechnic College, the venue of the Zanu PF 22nd National People's Conference.

President Mnangagwa is set to officially open the conference, which is the heart of political discourse for the ruling party.

This conference is not just an event; it's a critical platform for introspection and accountability, igniting robust debates and setting the stage for a transformative vision that resonates with the aspirations of the people.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At least 3 000 delegates drawn from across the country converged in Mutare yesterday (Thursday) for the conference.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates and exclusive insights from this event.

UPDATE :

Mutare Poly buzzes with anticipation

The mood is electric at Mutare Polytechnic College as delegates gather in anticipation of the official opening of the Zanu PF 22nd National People's Conference.

The air is thick with excitement, as vibrant clothes and banners adorn the venue.

As the countdown to President Mnangagwa's address begins, delegates are engaging in spirited discussions, sharing their hopes and aspirations for the future, while music echo through the corridors.

In the main hall, organisers have ensured that every detail is perfect for the momentous occasion.

The atmosphere buzzes with a sense of unity and purpose, as everyone present recognises the importance of this conference in shaping the nation's economic landscape.

UPDATE :

All you need to know about Mutare, venue of the Zanu PF Conference

The City of Mutare is the provincial capital of Manicaland Province.

It is located about 265km from Harare and 300km from the Port of Beira in Mozambique. This makes it Zimbabwe's gateway to the sea. The strategic location of the city along the Zimbabwe-Beira route gives it several advantages in promoting local and international trade.

Mutare has an excellent road and rail transportation system that links it with major towns and cities in Zimbabwe and the neighbouring Mozambique.

Grand Reef and Mutare Airdrome provide two air transport facilities.

Mutare is the third largest city in Zimbabwe.

It has great opportunities for business development, agriculture, mining, trade, manufacturing industry, housing and tourism.

UPDATE :

Who is attending the conference?

A total of 3 000 delegates are attending the Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference.

This year's conference has a lower number of delegates compared to previous years, as the party believes leaner delegations are the international gold standard at such occasions.

By having leaner delegations, Zanu PF believes that this will allow for more focused deliberations.

Article 6 Section 33 of the Zanu PF Constitution stipulates the composition of the conference.

This includes members of the:

Central Committee

 Council of Elders

 National Consultative Assembly

 National Council of the Women's League

 National Council of the Youth League

 Council of the War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees League

 Provincial Coordinating Committees, District Coordinating Committees, as determined by the Central Committee from time to time;

 District Executive Committees, as determined by the Central Committee from time to time.

 International delegates. These include members of sister political parties from the Sadc region, foreign diplomats attached to Zimbabwe, members of Diaspora districts and affiliate organisations.

 There are also invited guests, including Government officials, State enterprises, private companies, non-governmental organisations and other individuals who have been invited in their private capacity.

UPDATE :

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President arrives in Mutare

Delegates have gathered at Grand Reef Aerodrome in Mutare to welcome President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothambo Baloyi-Chiwenga, as well as Vice President Kembo Mohadi, have arrived to welcome the President.

Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Jacob Mudenda; Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Honourable Joshua Sacco; Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Minister Misheck Mugadza and Manicaland Provincial Party Chairperson, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, as well as JOC members are also here to welcome the President.

Soon after arrival, the President proceeded to Mutare Polytechnic, where he is set to officially open the conference, running under the theme "Attainment of Vision 2030 through Economic Empowerment and Value Addition."

Meanwhile, the city remains abuzz with activity as the historic event continues to draw nationwide attention.