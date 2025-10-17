Zimbabwe: Stage Set for Zanu-PF Strategic Deliberations

THE stage is set for the ZANU PF 22nd National People's Conference, set to be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa today (Friday), and serve as a critical platform for introspection, accountability, robust debate, and alignment with the masses' aspirations.

At least 3 000 delegates converged on Mutare yesterday (Thursday) for the conference, with the National Coordinating Committee, responsible for organising the event, conducting a joint final venue inspection with provincial coordinating committees, Politburo members, and security details.

The inspection outcome satisfied all stakeholders with the overall organisation guaranteeing a smooth flow of the high-profile event.

ZANU PF national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri conducted a pre-tour of the exhibition stands, and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness, turnout, and quality of exhibitions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I have taken a tour, and I am satisfied that we are now almost 100 percent ready. People and businesses have come in their numbers to support our conference in appreciation of ZANU PF positive policies," she said, commending the private sector for rallying behind the Government's development policies anchored on Vision 2030.

"Our theme says it all. What we are saying is very critical, and this is why all these companies supporting Government policies are here appreciating Vision 2030. They are saying - 'we agree with ZANU PF policies, and we want our economy to grow.' We have become a giant, now expecting a growth rate of six percent even under sanctions. Zimbabwe is developing," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza confirmed that all delegates had secured decent accommodation. He also said the party conducted a mop-up accreditation exercise for outstanding delegates and guests.

"The delegates have arrived, and we also concluding the accreditation for those who had not been accredited when the process began. We also had a programme where the First Lady donated hampers to all delegates at the venue.

Everything is ready, and the delegates we have received, as usual, have secured sufficient and decent accommodation. The delegates are being hosted at various colleges, hotels, and lodges in Mutare and within its vicinity. The residents of Mutare have also converted their homes to accommodate some delegates, and earn some money until the end of the conference. Some homeowners have literally moved out to make way for delegates and generate income," he said.

Cde Mukodza said Manicaland has 301 accredited delegates, along with 200 local guests who have been assisting the party, and all traditional leaders from the province.

He said all departments conducted a joint final inspection of the venue last night, and were satisfied.

"They visited every location, scrutinising the final details against the checklist of achievements and areas for improvement. According to the checklist, we are 100 percent ready. Everything is complete. It was essentially a re-inspection exercise," he said.

Cde Mukodza welcomed all delegates to Manicaland, encouraging them to stay peaceful while enjoying the province's picturesque hospitality.

"I would like to welcome all delegates to Manicaland and encourage them to be peaceful. Everyone should feel at home in Manicaland. They should enjoy our picturesque environment, and we hope they will stay peacefully.

"As Manicaland, we always promote peace, coexistence, unity of purpose and tolerance. If we do not hang together, we will hang separately, which is detrimental. We must forge a united front because the guiding concept to victory is unity. When there is unity, people are in agreement, and act together for a particular purpose. We are full of expectations that the conference will address the bread and butter issues, as well as implement the resolutions from the people for the people. I would also like to encourage discipline among the delegates, because as a province, we will not tolerate any misconduct during this conference. We have adequate measures in place to address any misbehaviour. That is my message to the delegates," said Cde Mukodza.

The conference has brought together party leadership from all the 10 provinces, spanning from grassroots cell structures to national executive organs.

Speaking ahead of the conference yesterday, ZANU PF national spokesperson, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said the conference is of strategic importance, and a fundamental pillar of the party's democratic and revolutionary tradition.

"ZANU PF does not rule on behalf of the Government, rather, the Government operates on behalf of ZANU PF, having been given the electoral mandate by the people. Therefore, this conference gives the party the opportunity to hold ministers, Government agencies, and even the President accountable," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

Cde Mutsvangwa said that President Mnangagwa will deliver a detailed presentation of the Government's performance, achievements and challenges over the past year, which will be interrogated by the party's structures.

"This annual people's conference is very important on the calendar. And there will be more than 3 000 delegates from all the provinces. They represent the provincial structures. They represent the district structures. They represent the inter-district structures which are superior, and they represent the cells, the branches of the party. And they represent the cells. We are a party which is from the bottom-up structure to the top. We just do not come from nowhere. We come from those structures," he said.

Upon arrival, delegates were accommodated at various locations, including Mutare Teachers' College, Mutare Polytechnic, and Marymount Teachers' College, while senior party officials were booked in hotels and lodges across the city and its vicinity.

Delegates expressed optimism that the party will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards the pervasive scourge of drug and substance abuse, and implement strategies to curtail rampant drug trafficking, crack down on drug lords, and prosecute them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some delegates also called for the party to develop policies aimed at promoting economic development and growth, as well as empowerment initiatives tailored for rural industrialisation and growth.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri is expected to deliver a report on the state of the party, and introduce Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who will then introduce President Mnangagwa, to deliver the opening address for the conference.

Cde Mukodza will also deliver welcome remarks, as well as the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza. The ruling party secretary general, Advocate Jacob Mudenda will issue formal notices, read the agenda, and ensure quorum, facilitating a smooth start and adherence to organisational rules and procedures.

Selected affiliates, friendly Governments, and sister liberation movements, will also deliver solidarity messages.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi will deliver the vote of thanks.

On Saturday, the President will launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading a tree-planting exercise at the site of the new ZANU PF provincial offices, adjacent to the conference venue.

President Mnangagwa will later commission Mega Market Milling Plant and National Pharmaceutical Warehouse, built by the Ministry of Health and Child Care at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

He will also tour the exhibition stands.

The secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi will read the conference resolutions.