Liberia: Sen. Cyrus Warns of Deteriorating Police-Citizens Relations

Lofa County Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Defense, Intelligence, Security, and Veteran Affairs, Momo T. Cyrus, has expressed alarm over deteriorating Police and citizen relations, amid tussles and the death of a police officer and a citizen.

Providing an update on his constituency break, during the opening of the 3rd and Final Quarter of the 2nd Session of the 55th Legislature, Thursday, October 16, 2025, Senator Cyrus said that he wishes to draw the august body's attention to the increasingly strained relationship between the Liberia National Police, a critical pillar of Liberia national security architecture and ordinary citizens, whom they are constitutionally mandated to protect.

"Honorable Colleagues, this growing mistrust stems largely from the perceived unfair dispensation of justice, the slow pace of investigations into major incidents, and the seeming lack of comprehensive closure to critical cases. Justice, as we all know, must remain blind. The law must not recognize status, title, or position." He emphasized.

Giving an update on some police investigations that remained unresolved, he recounted that on January 25, 2025, little Siah John was discovered dead in Kintoma Community in Voinjama, Lofa County. A 15-member coroner's jury found that foul play was involved, but the matter is yet to be adjourned.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He further indicated that on January 26, 2025, little Yarkpawolo tragically died while in police custody in Voinjama, adding that a subsequent autopsy confirmed the cause of death as "unnatural."

"In May, little Pewee Vasseh went missing in Konia Town, Zorzor District, and has since not been found. More recently, in September 2025, Elder Sackie Freeman was reported missing in Ziggida Town and has yet to be seen--an incident that has sparked protests and growing frustration among citizens.

The continued delay in fast-tracking these investigations and bringing them to logical and transparent conclusions risks eroding public confidence in the Liberia National Police. Beyond our borders, it also threatens to dent our human rights credentials as a democratic nation." He stated.

Senator Cyrus urged that the police must, therefore, step up their performance, restore professionalism, and rebuild public trust--or face legislative consequences for persistent failure to act with due diligence.

He warned that the same standard applied to an ordinary citizen must equally apply to a director or senior government official.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that they cannot afford to use one yardstick for ordinary citizens accused of crimes such as rape or other felonious acts, and another when high-ranking officials are involved.

"This double standard erodes public trust and undermines the credibility of our justice system. It must stop. In Lofa County, which I have the honor to represent, several investigations remain open and inconclusive." He revealed.

The Liberia National Police has come under serious public for its handling of cases, raising suspicions about favoritism or selective justice, with the latest involving a suspended Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Bryant McGill, for alleged rape.

But the Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman, has said there is no DNA report to proceed with prosecution amid public outcry for justice.