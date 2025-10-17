Cameroon: Increased Vigilance Amid Demonstrations and Upcoming Presidential Results

16 October 2025
United States Embassy (Yaoundé)
press release

Cameroon held presidential elections on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Official results will be announced no later than October 27, with the presidential inauguration to take place no more than 15 days later. Since the election, law enforcement personnel have responded to scattered protests and other disturbances in various localities across Cameroon.

While U.S. citizens have not been the target of these events, U.S. citizens are advised to avoid areas where protests occur. Sporadic protests may develop quickly, especially after dark. Security forces may use force to enforce order.

The U.S. Mission in Cameroon reminds U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and encourages everyone to take steps to enhance their personal safety and security.

Actions to Take:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Always carry official identification.

Avoid large crowds or gatherings.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Always cooperate with authorities. This is a busy period for law enforcement, and you can help them keep you safe by being polite and following lawful instructions.

Always carry a charged cell phone and ensure that emergency numbers are programmed into all your mobile devices.

Monitor local media for updates.

Review your personal security plans.

Assistance:

U.S Embassy Yaoundé

Republic of Cameroon

6.050 Rosa Parks Avenue

P.O.Box 817

American Citizens Services Information: +237-222-51400 or +237-222-20150

YaoundeACS@state.gov

U.S. Embassy in Cameroon: Homepage

State Department - Consular Affairs: +1-888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Cameroon Country Information

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

Follow us on X and Facebook

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Yaounde.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.