Cameroon: Increased Vigilance Amid Demonstrations and Upcoming Presidential Results

Cameroon held presidential elections on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Official results will be announced no later than October 27, with the presidential inauguration to take place no more than 15 days later. Since the election, law enforcement personnel have responded to scattered protests and other disturbances in various localities across Cameroon.

While U.S. citizens have not been the target of these events, U.S. citizens are advised to avoid areas where protests occur. Sporadic protests may develop quickly, especially after dark. Security forces may use force to enforce order.

The U.S. Mission in Cameroon reminds U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and encourages everyone to take steps to enhance their personal safety and security.

Actions to Take:

Always carry official identification.

Avoid large crowds or gatherings.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Always cooperate with authorities. This is a busy period for law enforcement, and you can help them keep you safe by being polite and following lawful instructions.

Always carry a charged cell phone and ensure that emergency numbers are programmed into all your mobile devices.

Monitor local media for updates.

Review your personal security plans.

Assistance:

