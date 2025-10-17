Nigeria: Ulama Reject Christian Genocide Claims

Islamic scholars and religious leaders from across Northern Nigeria have rejected claims alleging a "Christian genocide" in Nigeria, calling such claims misleading and divisive.

US Congressman, Sen. Ted Cruz, recently introduced a bill seeking to protect Christians in Nigeria from what he described as religious persecution and genocide.

But the Nigerian government had dismissed the claim. The National Assembly also resolved to engage directly with the U.S. Congress to address and counter what it described as an inaccurate portrayal of Nigeria's security situation as an anti-Christian genocide.

The Islamic scholars, after a summit in Kaduna on Wednesday, debunked the Christian genocide claim and urged the federal government to encourage the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to publicly discredit the allegation.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the Special Northern Ulamah Summit held in Kaduna, the Ulamas also appealed to the media and global actors to promote accurate reporting that fosters unity.

The communiqué was jointly signed by representatives of leading Islamic organizations, including Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), and the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN).

Signatories included prominent Islamic leaders such as Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar (SCSN); Prof. Sheikh Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI); Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS); Sheikh Nasir Kabara (Qadiriyya), Barr. Hajara Jibril, Federation of Muslim Women's Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), and Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, among others.

Expressing deep concern over the country's deteriorating security situation, the scholars warned that Nigeria's fragile unity is under increasing threat from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence. They urged authorities to employ all lawful means to restore peace and stability.

The scholars reaffirmed their willingness to partner with the government through peace advocacy, moral reorientation, and community mediation to complement ongoing security efforts.

They also condemned attempts to ignite ethnic discord, particularly between the Hausa and Fulani communities, describing such efforts as "orchestrated attempts by certain elements to sow division."

They urged the government to recalibrate its peace-building approach, particularly in regions devastated by banditry, terrorism, and communal conflict.

"The government must approach reconciliation with utmost caution and from a position of strength. However, reconciliation should go beyond elite negotiations and military crackdowns. It must be comprehensive and inclusive--addressing the needs of all parties: victims, bandits, and other stakeholders--while prioritising rehabilitation, reintegration, and the rebuilding of affected communities," the communiqué said.

The scholars also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza as "a grave violation of humanity and international law."

They commended the Federal Government's support for Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and urged Muslims to sustain their "advocacy, prayers, and humanitarian assistance."