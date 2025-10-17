Ghana: The Prime Minister of Grenada Arrives in Ghana for Two-Day Visit

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickson Amiss Thomas Mitchell, yesterday arrived in Ghana for a two-day official visit.

He was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Teddy St Louis, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development, Joseph Andall, and other top government officials.

As part of the visit, President John Dramani Mahama would welcome Premier Mitchell to the Presidency for bilateral talks today and later host him to a state luncheon.

Earlier yesterday, the Grenadian delegation participated in the first Ghana-Grenada Political Consultative Meeting.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park before departing the country later today.

Grenada is a volcanic Caribbean Island country in the West Indies with St. George's as its capital.

It has two main seasons, with lush rainforests, fertile land, mountains, beautiful beaches, and diving sites, which drive tourism and the economy.

In 2024, Ghana and Grenada signed bilateral agreements on visa waivers and cooperation on culture, trade, and education.