Ghana: President Returns to Ghana After State Visit to China

17 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By JULIUS YAO PETETSI

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Ghana following his participation in the Global Leaders' Summit held in Beijing, China.

President Mahama, who arrived yesterday, was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and other senior government officials.

The two-day summit brought together world leaders and prominent political figures across the world to discuss matters of women's empowerment and strengthen international partnerships.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Whilst in China, President Mahama held bilateral talks with Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and addressed the Presidential Investment Forum which brought Ghanaian and Chinese businesses and investors together.

Related Articles

He also engaged with the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Li Qiang.

President Mahama and his delegation also met Chinese business leaders who already have a presence in Ghana in the Fujian Province.

Included in President Mahama's delegation are the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza and the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko.

The rest are the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim and Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaa Gyantuah.

🔗

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.