Ghana: President Returns to Ghana After State Visit to China

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Ghana following his participation in the Global Leaders' Summit held in Beijing, China.

President Mahama, who arrived yesterday, was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and other senior government officials.

The two-day summit brought together world leaders and prominent political figures across the world to discuss matters of women's empowerment and strengthen international partnerships.

Whilst in China, President Mahama held bilateral talks with Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and addressed the Presidential Investment Forum which brought Ghanaian and Chinese businesses and investors together.

He also engaged with the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Li Qiang.

President Mahama and his delegation also met Chinese business leaders who already have a presence in Ghana in the Fujian Province.

Included in President Mahama's delegation are the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza and the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko.

The rest are the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim and Presidential Staffer, Nana Yaa Gyantuah.

