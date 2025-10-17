Ghana: Telecel Ghana Clarifies Role in Supporting At Ghana, Refutes Minority Claims

Telecel Ghana has dismissed claims by the Minority in Parliament regarding its alleged secret takeover of AT Ghana, describing such assertions as misleading and inaccurate.

The Minority had called for a halt to the ongoing restructuring process, warning that it could compromise national interests and should not proceed without full parliamentary scrutiny. Ranking Member on the Information and Communications Committee, Matthew Nyindam, described the proposed transaction as more than a business deal, emphasizing its strategic importance in preserving a national institution.

In response, Telecel clarified that its engagement with AT Ghana arose from a directive by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to provide national roaming support after AT Ghana's sites were shut down by ATC Ghana in August over unpaid debts. Telecel described this as an interim measure, ensuring uninterrupted mobile voice and data services while awaiting the outcome of a government-appointed transaction advisor, KPMG.

Telecel rejected claims of financial weakness, affirming it remains profitable with year-to-date net profits in the hundreds of millions of Ghana cedis. Since acquiring AT Ghana in 2023, Telecel said it has invested over US$240 million to reduce legacy debts, expand network infrastructure, modernize operations, and enhance digital services--far exceeding the US$10 million figure cited by the Minority.

The company also stressed that none of its 600+ employees have been made redundant and that it has consistently been certified as a Top Employer.

Telecel reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Ghana, highlighting corporate social responsibility initiatives such as:

Donating advanced cervical cancer screening equipment to Korle Bu, Tamale, and Sefwi Wiawso Hospitals .

. Supporting the One Million Coders Programme .

. Sponsoring traditional festivals across Kwahu, Osu, Ningo, Prampram, La, Cape Coast, and Gomoa Dawurampong.

The company emphasized that all sponsorships were requested by traditional councils and not politically driven.

"We encourage the public to disregard statements that misrepresent Telecel's role, integrity, or intentions," the statement concluded.